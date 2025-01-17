Dry Bulk Shipping Market, 56% Of Growth To Originate From APAC, Technavio

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

Report Attribute Details Base Year 2024 Forecast period 2025-2029 Historic Data for 2019 - 2023 Segments Covered Product (Capesize, Panama, Supramax, and Handysize), Type (Iron ore, Coal, Grains, Bauxite, and Others), Geography (APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa), and Application () Key Companies Covered AP Moller Maersk AS, Cargill Inc., COSCO Shipping Ports Ltd., Diana Shipping Inc., Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc., Egon Oldendorff Management GmbH, Gearbulk Holding AG, Genco Shipping and Trading Ltd., Golden Ocean Group Ltd., Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd, Hapag Lloyd AG, HMM Europe Ltd., John Swire and Sons Ltd., Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha Ltd., Mitsui O.S.K. Lines Ltd., Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha, Pacific Basin Shipping Ltd., Pan Ocean Co. Ltd., Precious Shipping Public Co. Ltd., and Star Bulk Carriers Corp. Regions Covered APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa

Region Outlook

North AmericaEuropeAsiaRest of World

1.

APAC

-

APAC is estimated to contribute

56%. To the growth of the global market.

The Dry Bulk Shipping Market report forecasts market growth by revenue at global, regional & country levels from 2017 to 2027.



The dry bulk shipping market is witnessing significant growth, particularly in China and India. These countries, with large populations and extensive export-import activities, have a high demand for dry freight. The need for various commodities in these countries will fuel the requirement for dry containers. Moreover, China's increasing dry bulk production and the growth of inter-Asia and intra-Asia trade are boosting container traffic in the region. Additionally, many Asian countries are implementing trade barrier liberalization to foster inter-Asian trade opportunities.

Segmentation Overview



1.1 Capesize

1.2 Panama

1.3 Supramax 1.4 Handysize



2.1 Iron ore

2.2 Coal

2.3 Grains

2.4 Bauxite 2.5 Others



3.1 APAC

3.2 Europe

3.3 North America

3.4 South America 3.5 Middle East and Africa

4.1

China, US, Germany, India, Denmark, Japan, France, Canada, Brazil, and Saudi Arabia

1.1 Fastest growing segment:

The Capesize segment of the dry bulk shipping market refers to large vessels used for transporting bulk cargos, primarily iron ore and coal. These ships, too large to pass through the Panama Canal, are compelled to navigate around the Cape of Good Hope. Industrialization and the liberalization of emerging economies have fueled the demand for raw materials like iron ore and coal, key components in electricity production and infrastructure building. The increasing electricity demand in coal imports and exports, thereby driving the expansion of the global dry bulk shipping market.

Research Analysis

The dry bulk shipping market plays a vital role in global seaborne trade, transporting essential commodities such as iron ore, coal, grain, bauxite, and other bulk cargoes to various destinations around the world. Industrialization and urbanization in developing countries have fueled the demand for these commodities, driving growth in the dry bulk shipping sector. Automation and advancements in sea travel technology have increased efficiency and reduced costs, making bulk shipping a cost-effective solution for transporting large volumes of cargo. However, the dry bulk shipping market has faced challenges in recent years, including the impact of epidemics on supply chains and infrastructure projects causing disruptions. The vendor matrix in the dry bulk shipping industry is diverse, with various vessel sizes such as Capesize, Handysize, Panamax, and Handymax catering to different cargo sizes and shipping routes. The demand for iron ore, coal, and grain, in particular, remains strong due to ongoing industrialization and urbanization trends.

Market Overview

The dry bulk shipping market is a critical component of global seaborne trade, transporting raw materials such as grain, coal, ore, cement, and bauxite/alumina. Urbanization and accelerating economic growth, driven by rising population and industrialization, have fueled increasing demand for these commodities. The regulatory framework, digital technologies, and automation are shaping the industry, with data synthesis and market facets influencing key trends. The Capesize, Panamax, Supramax, Handymax, and Handysize segments cater to various cargo sizes. The growing coal industry and infrastructure projects are significant contributors, but trading obstructions and epidemics can impact market dynamics. Key market influencers include GAC, Berge Bulk, and Western Bulk. The Capesize segment dominates the seaborne trade of iron ore and coal, while international trade volumes and time charter rates are crucial indicators. Electricity demand, sustainable infrastructure, and environmental sustainability are emerging factors.

Key Topics Covered:



1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

3 Market Sizing

4 Historic Market Size

5 Five Forces Analysis

6 Market Segmentation

7 Customer Landscape

8

Geographic Landscape

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10

Venodr

Landscape

11

Vendor

Analysis

12

Appendix

