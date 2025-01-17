Qatar Investment And Innovation Conference 2025 Explores Regional Economic Opportunities

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) Joel Johnson | The Peninsula

DOHA: Msheireb Properties and The Business Year hosted the 'Qatar and Innovation 2025: Investing in the Future, ' which highlighted the economic opportunities and challenges in the region and beyond.

The conference witnessed the participation of the CEO of Msheireb Properties, Eng Ali Al Kuwari; Director of Trade Development and Investment at the of Commerce and Industry, Hamad Al Nasr; Board Member of Qatar Chamber of Commerce, Dr. Khalid Bin Klefeekh Al Hajri; among other officials at Barahat Msheireb.

The event convened numerous industry leaders across the GCC highlighting the region's potential economic development, innovation, and sustainable growth.

During his welcome remarks, Al Kuwari stressed the importance of sustainable urban development and innovation in shaping the region's future.

He said“We believe this conference will be the right platform to explore technicalities such as economic zones, and the infrastructure that will help us to reshape the investment. Al Kuwari noted that this event demonstrates promoting regional cooperation and innovation by creating a unique platform for policymakers, market experts and innovators to collaborate to unlock immense growth potential in the region.

On the other hand, Hamad Al Nasr, Director of Trade Development and Investment Promotion at the Ministry of Commerce and Industry presented Qatar's robust economic diversification efforts and opportunities for investment.

He said“The Qatar Investment in Innovation Conference is a testament to our country to share in the future of investment and innovation in Qatar and around the region. It's a great opportunity to exchange insights and expertise and explore ideas for collaboration and partnership.

Al Nasr underscored that“Qatar has transformed itself as a hub for investment and innovation by fostering resilient technology and building world-class infrastructure such as Msheireb properties and the business-friendly policies. As we speak, Qatar is undergoing a profound reservation to stimulate economic diversification and sustainability across the economy relying on ambitious investment and innovation programmes.

He noted that the Third National Development Strategy 2024-2030 (NDS3) aims to build a knowledge-based economy delivering an average of 4 percent GDP growth and attracting more than $100bn across local and foreign investors.

Meanwhile, Dr. Khalid Bin Klefeekh Al Hajri, a Board Member of the Qatar Chamber of Commerce, mentioned the crucial role played by private sectors in the country driving innovation and sustainable development.

The conference also witnessed two panels entitled 'The Future of Economic Zones - Innovation and Opportunities' and The Role of Technology in Infrastructure and Private Investment's Impact on Regional Connectivity in the GCC'.

The conference concluded by highlighting regional strengths, challenges, and cooperation as the speakers outlined how collaboration and knowledge transfer can reinforce the region's ability to draw key organisations and drive innovation.