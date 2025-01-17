Queen Rania Meets Incoming First Lady Melania Trump In Florida
1/17/2025 12:32:02 AM
(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)
Palm Beach, Jan. 17 (Petra)-- her majesty
Queen Rania Al Abdullah met with incoming U.S. First Lady Melania trump
in Palm Beach, Florida, yesterday, during a visit to the United States.
At the meeting, hosted by the incoming U.S. First Lady, Queen Rania and Mrs. Trump discussed various issues of mutual interest, including children's welfare, as well as improving their education.
The meeting, which was followed by a lunch, is the third to take place between Her Majesty and incoming U.S. First Lady Melania Trump in the United States.
