Successful Gaza Truce Mediation Highlights Qatar's Influential Role

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Experts and analysts emphasised that the success of the joint mediation undertaken by Qatar along with Egypt and the United States, to secure a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip proves once again Qatar's status as a reliable partner in the international community, and highlights its influential role in fostering sustainable dialogue and contributing to peace in the region and beyond.

In statements to Qatar News Agency (QNA), they noted that Qatar, through its ongoing mediation efforts over the past 15 months to reach a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip, has demonstrated its ability to influence and manage negotiations with high professionalism, neutrality, integrity and reliability, reflecting its extensive experience in this field.

They expressed hope that Gaza ceasefire would pave the way for resolving other issues and crises in the Middle East. Dr Tarik Mohammed Yousef, Director of the Middle East Council on Global Affairs, stated that the success of the Qatari mediation in securing a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip marks a new achievement for Qatari diplomacy, which is characterised by wisdom, dynamism and flexibility in handling regional issues and crises.

He added that, despite widespread belief in recent weeks that negotiations had reached a dead end, Qatar, thanks to the wisdom of its leadership and its openness and co-operation with various partners, persisted in its mediation efforts with competence and commitment, ultimately securing a ceasefire and paving the way for a permanent settlement that halts the destruction and bloodshed.

“Qatar's efforts will lead to peace in the region. This agreement marks a major breakthrough for the Palestinian people, the region, and the world as a whole, considering the victims, destruction, and devastation caused by this unjust war on Gaza, as well as its significant negative repercussions on both the regional and international situation. In my view, the agreement announced today is the most important development and the biggest achievement of 2025. I expect it to have positive impact on many ongoing issues and crises in the region, reinforcing the notion of mediation and dialogue as a strategic foundation for resolving crises, rather than resorting to war and destruction,” Dr Tarik Yousef continued.

This agreement affirms the wisdom of Qatar and the correctness of its stance in advocating for dialogue. Today, Qatar's belief in dialogue is realized, and we hope this agreement will be a step toward achieving permanent and comprehensive peace in the Middle East, he added. Political Analyst and Qatar University's Professor Dr Bakil al-Zindani said Qatar has always been supporting the Palestinian cause as a central issue, earning the trust of the Palestinian people and paving the way for this successful mediation.

Qatar's long diplomatic experience has been vital to facilitate this mediation over the course of 15 straight months, he added, stressing such efforts will not be forgotten by the Arab and Islamic nations and the Palestinians in particular, as they will contribute to stopping the bloodshed and aggression against the Palestinian people.

Dr al-Zindani also pointed out that the Qatari diplomacy has gained trust from all parties regionally and internationally as a result of the mediations it carried out in various regions of the world with efficiency and integrity. Meanwhile, Jordanian political analyst Dr Khaled Walid Mahmoud said Qatar's efforts to achieve a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip over the past months were a prominent model of effective diplomacy based on dialogue and direct communication with the concerned parties.

He added Qatar continued its efforts with integrity and neutrality while maintaining the good faith of both negotiating parties and their trust in the Qatari mediators.

Despite the complexities of the political situation in the region along with the regional and international pressures, Qatar has shown great determination and flexibility to reach a solution that stops Palestinian bloodshed, puts an end to this genocide against the Palestinian people, and alleviates the suffering of the residents of the Gaza Strip, he added.

He stressed that Qatar's success in reaching a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip enhances hopes for the possibility of resolving other crises in the region, and may even form a basis for rebuilding confidence between the conflicting parties, and open the door to a comprehensive settlement of the Palestinian issue.

