Real Madrid Move To Copa Del Rey Quarterfinal, Real Sociedad Also Progress

(MENAFN- IANS) Madrid, Jan 17 (IANS) Real Madrid have reached the Copa del Rey quarterfinals with a controversial 5-2 win at home to Celta Vigo after extra time.

Kylian Mbappe confirmed his improved form with a fine individual goal in the 37th minute following a run and powerful shot from a tight angle, but Celta was furious as the move stemmed from what looked like a clear penalty committed by Real Madrid goalkeeper Andriy Lunin on Williot Swedberg.

The Ukrainian took Swedberg down as he looked to round him, but neither the referee nor the VAR took action, and the ball was played out to Mbappe to open the scoring, reports Xinhua.

The game looked to be over in the 48th minute when Mbappe combined with Brahim Diaz, who passed for Vinicius Jr to score from close range, but Celta pulled a goal back in the 82nd minute when Jonathan Bamba scored with a powerful shot from inside the Madrid area.

There was a last-minute drama when Bamba was tripped down in the box and Marcos Alonso drilled home from the spot to make it 2-2.

Celta had another good penalty appeal turned down in extra time after Jude Bellingham's apparent handball, before Endrick put Madrid back ahead with a turn and shot into the corner.

Federico Valverde's powerful effort made it 4-2 and with the game sealed by Endrick's back-heeled strike.

Elsewhere, Osasuna knocked reigning champions Athletic Bilbao out of the cup with a thrilling 3-2 win in Athletic's San Mames Stadium.

Aimar Oroz put Osasuna ahead, slightly against the run of play, in the 41st minute, and it was 2-0 three minutes later when Ante Budimir converted a penalty, but the first half still had more to say as Nico Williams volleyed home to get Athletic back into the game.

The home side took the game under control at the start of the second half, with Oscar de Marcos making it 2-2 after a powerful run into space. Athletic had chances to take the lead, but it was Budimir who won it for Osasuna, poaching the winning goal with 20 minutes left to play after Julen could only parry Ruben Garcia's shot.

Meanwhile, Real Sociedad also qualified for the quarterfinals after a 3-1 win at home against Rayo Vallecano thanks to goals from Mikel Oyarzabal, Jon Olasagasti and Sergio Gomez.

Osasuna, Real Sociedad and Real Madrid join FC Barcelona, Atletico Madrid, Valencia, Getafe and Leganes in Monday's quarterfinal draw.