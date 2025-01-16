In Assault, Defense Operations, 70% Of Tasks Can Be Performed By Robots Military Officer

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In the operations of the Defense Forces, up to 70% of tasks can be performed by flying drones and ground platforms.

This was stated by the Chief of Staff of the 475th Separate Assault Battalion CODE 9.2 of the 92nd Separate Mechanized Brigade of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, Andrii Mishchenko, in an interview with Ukrinform .

He explained that robots are already capable of carrying out various operations, such as laying mines on roads, destroying enemy forces, and assisting infantry. "In assault and defensive operations, 70% of tasks can be performed by robots. This is already a reality," he said. Mishchenko noted that the CODE 9.2 unit has repeatedly planned assault operations with extensive use of robots, which can clear areas in a matter of days, allowing infantry to occupy positions.

According to Mishchenko, drones could also be used for evacuation tasks, heavy transport, ammunition supply, and even mine-laying. "Currently, engineers mostly handle mine-laying, but we can and will entrust this to robots," he added.

As Mishchenko explained that UAVs will play a significant role in the 475th battalion during assault and defensive operations.

"We believe that the future lies with such units. If a brigade has pilots for strike drones, they will be able to work with ground platforms as well. We must fight with technology, meaning we should do everything possible to replace people on the battlefield with robots," he noted.

The 475th separate assault battalion, with an enhanced UAV component, is part of the 92nd Separate Mechanized Brigade of the Ukrainian Armed Forces and has been actively involved in combat operations in Kharkiv region and Russia's Kursk region.