Military Aid Package From Italy Already On Its Way To Ukraine - Umerov
Date
1/16/2025 11:53:21 PM
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Another military aid package from Italy is already on its way to Ukraine, including modern weapons that will help the Defense Forces deliver powerful strikes against the enemy.
Defense Minister Rustem Umerov announced this on facebook following a meeting with his Italian counterpart Guido Crosetto, Ukrinform reports.
Umerov said he had agreed with Crosetto to strengthen defense cooperation between Ukraine and Italy and discussed joining efforts in the defense industry.
“Plans include launching joint ventures and other initiatives to provide maximum support for our defense sector,” the minister noted.
Read also: Italy
prepares 11th package of support for Ukraine - Zelensk
The meeting with the Italian delegation was also attended by the head of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense, Kyrylo Budanov, and Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Oleksandr Syrskyi.
Budanov shared up-to-date information with Italian colleagues about the battlefield situation and the enemy's intentions, while Syrskyi outlined the army's priority needs.
Crosetto reaffirmed Italy's steadfast support for Ukraine and emphasized the importance of expanding the "Ramstein format."
“This is critical for providing our defenders with everything they need,” Umerov said.
He expressed gratitude to the Italian people and government for their unwavering support, and separately thanked Crosetto for his leadership and effective cooperation.
As Ukrinform reported earlier, in December the Italian government approved the 10 security assistance package for Ukraine.
MENAFN16012025000193011044ID1109099723
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.