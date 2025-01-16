Military Aid Package From Italy Already On Its Way To Ukraine - Umerov

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Another military aid package from Italy is already on its way to Ukraine, including modern weapons that will help the Defense Forces deliver powerful strikes against the enemy.

Defense Rustem Umerov announced this on following a meeting with his Italian counterpart Guido Crosetto, Ukrinform reports.

Umerov said he had agreed with Crosetto to strengthen defense cooperation between Ukraine and Italy and discussed joining efforts in the defense industry.

“Plans include launching joint ventures and other initiatives to provide maximum support for our defense sector,” the minister noted.

The meeting with the Italian delegation was also attended by the head of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense, Kyrylo Budanov, and Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Oleksandr Syrskyi.

Budanov shared up-to-date information with Italian colleagues about the battlefield situation and the enemy's intentions, while Syrskyi outlined the army's priority needs.

Crosetto reaffirmed Italy's steadfast support for Ukraine and emphasized the importance of expanding the "Ramstein format."

“This is critical for providing our defenders with everything they need,” Umerov said.

He expressed gratitude to the Italian people and government for their unwavering support, and separately thanked Crosetto for his leadership and effective cooperation.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, in December the Italian government approved the 10 security assistance package for Ukraine.