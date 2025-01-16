EQS-News: USU Software AG / Key word(s): Incoming Orders

USU Secures New US Customer for Software Asset Management

16.01.2025 / 14:31 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Möglingen, Germany / Boston, USA – January 16, 2025 A leading American company specializing in cloud computing has decided to implement USU Software Asset Management (SAM) solutions. Following a comprehensive evaluation process, USU SAM emerged as the best-of-breed holistic solution, outperforming notable competitors. The SaaS framework agreement includes the solutions SAM for Clients & Datacenter (including Oracle add-on), SAM for SaaS, and SAM Analytics. The multinational corporation, focused on personnel and resource management, faced challenges with a highly complex IT infrastructure. Key project objectives included ensuring license compliance, optimizing license usage, and achieving cost savings in its hybrid software environment. Particular emphasis was placed on vendors such as Microsoft, VMware, IBM, Oracle, and Java. During a pilot project, USU excelled with fast and efficient data processing. "USU made it easy for us to work with our data and impressed us with a comprehensive, ready-to-use catalog solution," said a representative from the client company. Significant optimization potential was identified within the first few months, thanks to USU's expertise. By implementing USU SAM, the company expects to achieve a full return on investment within 9 to 12 months. Initial findings indicate savings in the millions, achieved through precise analysis and optimization of software usage. "We are proud that this prestigious company has chosen USU. Our solutions and commitment have clearly demonstrated how we create value and deliver sustainable results," said Shawn Smith, USU Vice President of Sales. "We are thrilled to have gained another global market leader with our expertise and innovative solutions. This success highlights our competitiveness and demonstrates how we can deliver measurable value and sustainable cost savings for companies with complex IT infrastructures. USU stands for quality, customer proximity, and results that make a difference," said Dr. Benjamin Strehl, CEO of USU GmbH. For more information about USU GmbH, visit here

USU GmbH As a leading provider of software and service solutions for IT and customer service management, USU helps organizations optimize their IT resources in the age of cloud and AI. Globally, organizations trust USU to modernize their IT infrastructure, reduce cloud costs, and enhance service excellence. USU technologies deliver comprehensive transparency and control over hybrid IT environments – from on-premises data centers to cloud-based resources and hardware assets. Additionally, USU's AI-powered platform serves as a central knowledge base, providing consistent information across all communication channels and customer services. For more information:

Media Contact USU GmbH

Corporate Communications

Dr. Thomas Gerick

Email:

...

16.01.2025 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at

Language: English Company: USU Software AG Spitalhof 1 71696 Möglingen Germany Phone: +49 (0)7141 4867-0 Fax: +49 (0)7141 4867-200 E-mail: ... Internet: ISIN: DE000A0BVU28 WKN: A0BVU2 Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Hamburg EQS News ID: 2069299



End of News EQS News Service