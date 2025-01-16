Beal University Canada To Celebrate Grand Opening

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

SACKVILLE, NEW BRUNSWICK, CANADA, January 16, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Beal University Canada will officially celebrate its Grand Opening with a ribbon-cutting ceremony on January 27, 2025, from 11:00 AM to 1:00 PM at its new campus located at 8 Main St., Sackville, NB.**Beal University Canada, New Brunswick's newest private university, is dedicated to educating nurses to the highest standards of the Canadian nursing profession with the necessary approval from the Nurses Association of New Brunswick (NANB). The university offers an accelerated 30-month Bachelor of Science in Nursing program designed for students who want to accelerate their nursing careers. This program utilizes a hybrid learning model that seamlessly integrates online coursework with hands-on laboratory sessions and valuable clinical placements at local hospitals and healthcare facilities. With six enrollment starts per year, students have the flexibility to begin their studies promptly without experiencing lengthy waiting periods."We are thrilled to officially celebrate the opening of our Sackville campus," said Holly McKnight, President of Beal University Canada. "The past year has been a remarkable journey, and we are incredibly grateful for the support we have received from the province, the community, and our dedicated faculty and staff. This Grand Opening marks a significant milestone for Beal University Canada as we continue to address the critical nursing shortage in New Brunswick.""Our focus remains on providing high-quality nursing education and preparing our graduates to excel in their careers," added Dr. Jessie Johnson RN, PhD, Dean of Nursing at Beal University Canada. "We are committed to delivering an exceptional learning experience that equips our students with the knowledge, skills, and compassion to make a positive impact on the healthcare system."“Despite strong interest and the imminent and anticipated need for Registered Nurses in the healthcare sector, many eager and qualified New Brunswick residents lack accessible, cost-effective opportunities to enter existing nursing education programs”, said Sheryl DeWalt, Board of Governors member.“By offering the Bachelor of Science in Nursing degree, Beal is responding to workforce and community needs, developing livable wage credentials in an occupation that will concurrently support the social and economic welfare of the local community. By“growing their own” nurses, the program ensures that area residents receive the highest quality of care from nurses who are both technically and culturally competent to meet unique patient needs. Beal's goal is simple: to educate future nurses who can provide the best health care for their residents.”Beal University Canada was established in 2023 as the first private university in New Brunswick and the Maritimes to offer the Bachelor of Science in Nursing degree. The University is directly addressing the provincial's extraordinary demand for qualified nurses. The new campus deepens Beal's dedication to local communities and expands the opportunity to provide its educational degrees to a new region in New Brunswick.** Event registration:About Beal University CanadaBeal University Canada is an extension of its sister university in Bangor, Maine - Beal University, a renowned institution with a rich history of academic excellence dating back to 1891. Beal has a proven track record of success in nursing education, having graduated over 10,000 students since it was founded.Contact:Holly McKnight, MSW MITE...

