American Bakers Association Announces Partnership With Marine Corps Heritage Foundation

Washington, DC, Jan. 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The American Bakers Association (ABA) is joining forces with the Marine Corps Heritage Foundation to help celebrate the 250th Anniversary of the United States Marine Corps. To mark this significant milestone in November 2025, ABA is proud to participate by providing specially crafted cakes for each state house celebration. These cakes will be part of a series of ceremonies and events across the country, honoring the history, valor, and service of the U.S. Marines.

“The baking industry is incredibly proud to partner with the Marine Corps Heritage Foundation to commemorate the 250th Anniversary of the United States Marine Corps,” said Eric Dell, ABA President and CEO.“This partnership reflects our collective gratitude for the courage and sacrifice of our nation's service members, and the baking community's unwavering commitment to supporting our heroes. Through our contributions, the baking industry is honored to add a meaningful gesture of appreciation to the nationwide celebrations."

This collaboration highlights the baking industry's unwavering commitment to supporting the communities they serve. As the Marine Corps marks its 250th anniversary, bakers are proud to play a role in recognizing the commitment and sacrifices of the men and women in uniform.

“The Marine Corps has been a pillar of strength for our country for 250 years, and this celebration is an opportunity for the nation to come together and recognize the brave men and women who serve,” said Major General James Lukeman, President and CEO of the Marine Corps Heritage Foundation.“We are grateful for the support of the American Bakers Association and its members in helping to make this anniversary a truly special occasion across the United States.”

For more information about the ABA's partnership with the Marine Corps Heritage Foundation, please contact Christina Donnelly, ABA Senior Director Strategic Communications and Initiatives at ... .

