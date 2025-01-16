Star8 Corp. Subsidiary TOMAHAWK SRL Files Patent For Revolutionary Tomahawk Dualtech System

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) A New Era of Efficiency and Performance

The 'Tomahawk DualTech' (TDT) system introduces an advanced dual-voltage switching architecture, utilizing a central reference pole (0V) for seamless power and thermal management. Preliminary results reveal a 20% improvement in efficiency, with a real-world case study on a Tesla Model 3 showcasing an impressive 102 km increase in driving range . Moreover, the system reduces thermal dissipation by 21%, directly addressing critical performance limitations in EVs and industrial motors.

"Our team is thrilled to unveil a technology that not only enhances energy efficiency but also paves the way for a more sustainable future," said CEO/CTO Gianluca Scarponi, inventor of the Tomahawk DualTech system. "By tackling thermal dissipation and maximizing battery performance, we're setting a new benchmark for electric power systems."

Tomahawk SRL will implement the DualTech system across its three motorcycle models currently in production under the Scarponi brand name:

Sports SP Relativity

City SP Density

Café Racer CR Gravity

Additionally, the company is exploring licensing opportunities with other manufacturers aiming to optimize their electric power systems and reduce their environmental footprint."

Versatility Across Applications

Designed with universal compatibility, the Tomahawk DualTech system is poised to transform multiple industries. It supports a wide array of vehicles and equipment, from motorcycles and cars to trucks and industrial machinery equipped with three-phase motors.

This makes it a versatile solution for manufacturers aiming to enhance efficiency and reduce environmental impact without significant reengineering of existing systems.

Key highlights of the Tomahawk DualTech system include:



Dual Three-Pole Power Configuration: Incorporates a positive, zero, and negative pole for reduced switching losses and enhanced voltage stability.

Future-Proof Control Unit: Compatible with existing algorithms (FOC, V/f) and ready for next-generation control technologies. Industrial Impact: Delivers robust performance and energy savings across high-demand applications.

Driving the Future of Energy Sustainability

The Tomahawk DualTech system aligns with the global push for sustainable energy solutions. By extending EV range, minimizing heat waste, and boosting motor performance, this innovation contributes significantly to reducing the carbon footprint of transportation and industry.

For more information, please visit the Company's website at



or



Information on our website does not constitute a part of this press release.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

The information in this press release contains forward-looking statements and information. The words "anticipates," "believes," "estimates," "expects," "intends," "may," "plans," "projects," "will," "should," "could," "predicts," "potential," "continue," "would" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. We may not actually achieve the plans, intentions or expectations disclosed in our forward-looking statements and you should not place undue reliance on our forward-looking statements. Actual results or events could differ materially from the plans, intentions and expectations disclosed in the forward-looking statements that we make.



The forward-looking statements are applicable only as of the date on which they are made, and we do not assume any obligation to update any forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements in this document are made based on our current expectations, forecasts, estimates and assumptions, and involve risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause results or events to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements. In evaluating these statements, you should specifically consider various factors, uncertainties and risks that could affect our future results or operations.



These factors, uncertainties and risks may cause our actual results to differ materially from any forward-looking statement set forth in the reports we file with or furnish to the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"). You should carefully consider these risk and uncertainties described and other information contained in the reports we file with or furnish to the SEC before making any investment decision with respect to our securities. All forward-looking statements attributable to us or persons acting on our behalf are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement.

SOURCE Star8 Corp