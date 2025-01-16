Poll Shows Increased Confidence In Government Under Prime Minister Jaafar Hassan

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, January 16 (Petra) – A poll conducted by the Center for Strategic Studies at the University of Jordan, marking the first 100 days of Prime Jafar Hassan's government, revealed an increase in public and opinion leaders' confidence in the government's performance.Dr. Hussein Momani, head of the center, announced the results on Thursday, which showed that 70 percent of opinion leaders believed the effectively handled its responsibilities, up from 52 percent in the poll conducted following its formation. Additionally, 76 percent expressed confidence in the prime minister's ability to address the challenges of the stage, compared to 55 percent in the earlier poll. Meanwhile, 55 percent positively evaluated the ministerial team's performance, excluding the prime minister, up from 45 percent.The survey results highlighted optimism among opinion leaders across several areas. More than 55 percent believed the government would successfully implement public sector reforms. Similarly, 59 percent expressed trust in the government's capacity to achieve its economic reform vision, while 65 percent were optimistic about its handling of regional issues. Moreover, 58 percent expressed confidence in the government's ability to advance political reforms.Regarding the economy, 59 percent of opinion leaders and 58 percent of Jordanians indicated optimism about the nation's economic outlook over the next two years.The poll stressed priority areas for the government, with 44 percent of participants emphasizing the need for major projects in water, transportation, energy, and other promising economic sectors.Additionally, 49 percent of respondents underscored the importance of facilitating local and foreign investments by streamlining procedures and exploring new investment opportunities.The Jordan Armed Forces - Arab Army and security services continued to maintain a high level of public trust, reaffirming their role as key pillars of stability in the country.