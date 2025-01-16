President Ilham Aliyev Receives CEO And President Of Franklin Templeton Jenny Johnson
1/16/2025 6:11:24 AM
President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev met with
Jenny Johnson, Chief Executive Officer and President of Franklin
Templeton, one of the world's leading asset management firms, on
January 16, Azernews reports.
Jenny Johnson highlighted Azerbaijan's economic achievements and
contributions to international cooperation. She praised the
country's reforms aimed at sustainable economic growth and its
increasing prominence on the global stage.
The Franklin Templeton CEO noted that preliminary steps had been
taken to establish a mutually beneficial long-term partnership with
the State Oil Fund of Azerbaijan (SOFAZ) and that the opportunities
to deepen cooperation in strategic areas had been explored. She
recalled her participation in events organized by SOFAZ during
COP29 in November 2024, where these topics were explored. Johnson
expressed confidence that this collaboration would open new
strategic opportunities aligned with both parties' regional and
global objectives, fostering long-term and effective outcomes.
President Ilham Aliyev highlighted SOFAZ's successful
collaboration experience with leading global financial
institutions. He emphasized the strategic importance of the
partnership with Franklin Templeton, noting the favorable
conditions for further expanding these relations.
As of September 2024, the total assets under management of
Franklin Templeton, founded in 1947 in New York, amount to $1.68
trillion. Franklin Templeton comprises several business entities
specializing in the management of stocks, bonds, alternative
investments, and other asset types.
