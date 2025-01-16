Senate Committee Approves 2025 General Budget

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, January 16 (Petra) – The Senate's Finance and Committee, chaired by Rajai Muasher, approved the draft general budget law for the fiscal year 2025 during a meeting held on Thursday. The draft, which was received from the Lower House of Parliament, was endorsed following detailed discussions.Muasher stated that the committee's approval followed extensive evaluations of the projects and expenditures outlined in the budget and their alignment with each ministry's strategic goals. The committee also assessed the budget's compatibility with the Economic Modernization Vision, the public sector modernization vision, the political modernization strategy, and the directives in the high royal assignment.Earlier in the day, the committee convened to assess the strategy and budget of the Ministry of Public Works and Housing. Muasher noted that this review focused on ensuring the ministry's projects align with the broader objectives of economic modernization and the high royal directives.Minister of Public Works and Housing, Maher Abu Saman, emphasized the ministry's dedication to developing a modern and efficient road system. This system is designed to meet the Kingdom's evolving transportation needs, enhance Jordan's competitiveness, and reinforce its position as a vital regional transit hub.The minister also highlighted key priorities in the ministry's strategy, such as fostering transparency, implementing robust governance measures, overseeing projects, and collaborating with the private sector to explore investment opportunities. Furthermore, the ministry is focusing on modernizing administrative processes, improving employee capabilities, and integrating technology into operations, including the establishment of central laboratories for quality control.Abu Saman detailed significant projects currently underway, such as constructing sustainable government facilities and rehabilitating border crossings in line with international standards. These initiatives aim to support the Kingdom's economic sectors while prioritizing the use of environmentally friendly materials and systems.