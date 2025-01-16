King, Dutch PM Discuss Gaza Developments

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, January 16 (Petra) -- King Abdullah II and Dutch Prime Dick Schoof, in a phone call on Thursday, discussed the latest regional developments, especially the Gaza ceasefire agreement.The call covered the need for all parties to abide by the ceasefire, with His Majesty referring to the agreement as an important opportunity to ensure an urgent and uninterrupted increase in aid to Gaza through all available means.The King said Jordan will continue to provide aid to the Strip and enhance the humanitarian and relief response.His Majesty reiterated Jordan's support for a peaceful political transition in Syria that preserves its security and territorial integrity and protects its citizens and national institutions.The call also covered ways to strengthen ties between Jordan and the Netherlands, as well as expand cooperation across various fields.