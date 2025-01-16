King Receives Call From US VP Harris

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Jan. 16 (Petra)-- King Abdullah II on Thursday received a phone call from US Vice President Kamala Harris, which covered current developments and the strategic ties between Jordan and the United States.His Majesty commended the United States' efforts in reaching a ceasefire deal in Gaza, stressing the need to bolster the international humanitarian response in the Strip and reach regional calm.The King also called for stepping up efforts to create a horizon to achieve just and comprehensive peace on the basis of the two-state solution.