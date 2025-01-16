King Receives Call From US VP Harris
1/16/2025 2:30:23 PM
Amman, Jan. 16 (Petra)-- his majesty
King Abdullah II on Thursday received a phone call from US Vice President Kamala Harris, which covered current developments and the strategic ties between Jordan and the United States.
His Majesty commended the United States' efforts in reaching a ceasefire deal in Gaza, stressing the need to bolster the international humanitarian response in the Strip and reach regional calm.
The King also called for stepping up efforts to create a Political
horizon to achieve just and comprehensive peace on the basis of the two-state solution.
