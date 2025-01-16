Minister Of Labour Chairs Jusour Company Board Meeting
1/16/2025 2:29:39 PM
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) HE Dr. Ali bin Samikh Al Marri, Minister of Labour and Chairman of the Board of Directors of Jusour, Qatar's Human Resources Solutions Company, chaired the company's regular board meeting.
The meeting reviewed the latest developments in the company's projects, programmes, initiatives, and partnerships, focusing on their effectiveness in advancing the labour market in the State of Qatar.
The board also discussed Jusour's action plan for 2025, evaluating its ability to attract a skilled workforce that will contribute to the economic development of priority sectors and support the strategic goals of Qatar National Vision 2030.
