Minister Of Labor Meets ILO's Regional Director Of Arab States

( MENAFN - Gulf Times) HE Minister of Dr. Ali bin Saeed bin Smaikh Al Marri met today with Regional Director for Arab States at the International Labor Organization (ILO) Dr. Ruba Jaradat. During the meeting, the two sides discussed aspects of joint cooperation between the State of Qatar and ILO, and ways to support and develop them in the coming period.

