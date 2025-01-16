Momani: Nation's Media Landscape Key Factor In Jordanian Society's Resilience, Strength

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Jan. 16 (Petra)-- of Communication and Official Government Spokesperson Muhammad Momani stressed that the national scene was and still is a fundamental factor in the resilience and strength of Jordanian society and in preserving its values, principles and firm positions in the face of various challenges.In the presence of the of Government Communication's Secretary General, Zaid Al-Nawaiseh, Momani made these comments during his meeting with Al-Nukhba Forum members, on Thursday, at the Ministry of State Communication. The meeting was one of the ministry's regular communication sessions with civil society organizations and youth groups.Momani reaffirmed the government's emphasis on plurality and diversity in the national media landscape, which helps to fortify the Jordanian narrative and communicate it to the public and Arab world in a variety of ways.He reaffirmed Jordan's strong and united stance on the Palestinian issue, highlighting the country's diplomatic efforts under His Majesty King Abdullah II to halt Israeli aggression in the Gaza Strip and guarantee the provision of humanitarian aid to the brothers in the Strip.Momani listened to the forum members' concerns and interventions, which centered on the necessity of creating media resources to support Jordan against a range of obstacles.They emphasized the necessity to increase media coverage of this significant endeavor for Jordan and future generations, as well as the need of supporting the modernization effort in all three of its tracks: political, economic, and administrative.They urged the international community to work with Jordan to provide humanitarian relief to Gaza and commended His Majesty King Abdullah II for his involvement in stepping up international efforts to halt the onslaught on Gaza.Minister Momani also had a meeting with representatives of the Nashama Initiative, which was founded in 2023 and engages in a variety of initiatives aimed at energizing the role of youth in holistic development.Momani emphasized the value of youth initiatives in supporting Jordan and engaging with its concerns and viewpoints, pointing out that young people are the most active users of social media and digital media.He emphasized that awareness and knowledge are two crucial tools in combating rumors and misleading content and opposing hate speech, and that young people must engage with positive content and avoid negative and misleading content that is disseminated on some social media platforms.Momani noted that the Ministry of Government Communication is focused on promoting media and information literacy, which teaches youth to reject hate speech, think critically, and discern between real and fake news.In order to counteract deceptive and harmful content that could threaten the social fabric, he emphasized the significance of having a fair and reasonable conversation on social media platforms.Al-Nawaiseh then gave a briefing on the ministry, its departments and directorates, the nature of its daily operations, and its engagement and interaction with the media in all of its forms.According to its administrative organization system, he noted, the ministry has a wide range of programs and tasks, including training media spokespeople for public institutions and ministries, promoting media and information education concepts, creating media plans for these entities, and interacting with the media and supplying them with information flow through forums and conferences like the Government Communication Forum on public issues.Members of the initiative, for their part, emphasized the significance of the national media as a tool for the state to defend itself and spread its messages to the world, as well as to represent the voice of citizens and their thoughts on a range of problems and topics.They emphasized that the Al-Nashama Initiative seeks to establish collaborations with public institutions and ministries, grounded in the active participation of young people in society.