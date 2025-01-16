Historic Norovirus Outbreak Sparks Cruise Concerns: How Travel Insurance Can Help

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

Norovirus is reaching historic levels in 2025, according to new data

from the CDC, with ships at the epicenter. These outbreaks are raising concerns not only for travelers already on cruises, but also for those who are considering canceling their trips altogether.



Squaremouth, the nation's leading insurance marketplace, outlines how travel insurance can provide coverage for travelers worried about Norovirus impacting their cruise plans.

"Getting sick before or during a trip is a top concern for most cruisers, and this outbreak is only amplifying those fears," says Jenna Hummer, spokesperson for Squaremouth. "Travel insurance can help ease some of that stress by covering medical expenses if a traveler gets sick on board along with covering the unexpected costs of returning home early if a cruise is disrupted by an outbreak."

Can I still purchase coverage for Norovirus?

Yes, you can purchase a policy that includes both Trip Cancellation

and Emergency Medical benefits, provided you are healthy and have not shown symptoms or been diagnosed with Norovirus at the time of purchase.

What if I contract Norovirus before my cruise?

If you have a travel insurance plan with Trip Cancellation coverage and you fall ill before your cruise, your policy

can cover the cost of canceling your trip. In order for coverage to be available, you must provide medical documentation from a licensed physician prohibiting travel.

What if I get Norovirus while on my cruise?

If you become sick during your cruise, your policy can cover medical expenses, including the cost of a Medical Evacuation

if you need to be disembarked, and even the expenses of returning home early, if medically necessary.

Can I cancel my cruise if I'm worried about getting the Norovirus?

Fear of contracting the Norovirus is not a covered reason to cancel a trip under standard Trip Cancellation policies. However, you can purchase the Cancel For Any Reason

upgrade for the most possible flexibility, including canceling if you no longer want to travel due to Norovirus concerns.

For more information on travel insurance coverage for cruises, visit

Squaremouth's Cruise Travel Insurance Information Center .

