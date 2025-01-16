Safety Net System Denver Health Selects Nabla's Ambient AI Technology To Support Entire Clinical Staff's Wellbeing

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)



Denver clinicians reported a 40% reduction in note-typing per patient encounter during an eight-week pilot program

Nabla's advanced ambient AI deployed to Denver Health's entire clinical staff, reducing administrative workload and enhancing patient care Denver Health is Colorado's primary safety net health system and serves a quarter of Denver's population annually

NEW YORK, Jan. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Nabla , the leading ambient AI assistant for clinicians, today announced a partnership with Denver Health , an integrated health system that provides ambulatory, hospital and emergency patient care. Denver Health marks a significant milestone for Nabla as the largest safety net-health system to implement its ambient AI assistant. Nabla enables Denver Health's entire clinical workforce to treat more patients in a day, which ultimately improves care delivery for vulnerable populations.



As Colorado's primary safety-net health system, Denver Health's network of hospitals and clinics has provided quality healthcare for patients who are uninsured, underinsured or have limited access to care. The complex needs of the patients, funding challenges of safety-net health systems, and the growing healthcare workforce shortage compound the administrative workload that burdens clinicians and fuels their burnout. It's estimated that every hour spent with patients requires two hours of administrative work, often demanding clinicians' time and attention outside standard working hours.

Denver Health is a model for the future of safety net health systems. As it continues to lead in patient care delivery, Denver Health's selection of Nabla will further improve patient care, physician well-being, and operational efficiency. During an eight-week pilot, Nabla's ambient AI assistant was deployed to 50 Denver Health clinicians across twelve specialties, including family medicine, behavioral health, rheumatology, neurology, and infectious disease. During the pilot, Nabla was used in more than 6000 patient visits. Clinicians participating in the pilot experienced a 40% reduction in note-typing per patient encounter, a 13% reduction in Pajama Time, and 82% of participants felt less time pressure per visit. Pilot data also shows a significant improvement in patient satisfaction scores by 15 points as patients report improved doctor-patient communication.



"Denver Health is dedicated to providing the best care for our patients and community. Within days, providers using Nabla experienced improved face-to-face interactions and noted considerable improvements with work-life balance," said Daniel Kortsch, MD, Associate CMIO & AI Officer for Denver Health. "In fact, I still receive spontaneous hugs from our doctors expressing their gratitude for the way Nabla has improved their working lives. On a broader scale, this partnership enables us to streamline our processes and treat more patients."

Nabla seamlessly integrates with Epic, avoiding multiple back-and-forths between Denver Health's EHR system and the ambient AI assistant. During the pilot program, clinicians reported spending 40% less time in Epic notes due to the integration and the accuracy of the notes Nabla created. Denver clinicians also cite utilizing Nabla's Spanish, French, and Russian language versions to bridge the exam-room language barrier with non-English speaking patients and caregivers. At the end of every exam, Nabla creates a clinical note almost instantly along with detailed instructions for patients and caregivers in their preferred language. Providing patient instructions in their preferred language improves patient engagement and treatment adherence, increases overall trust in the healthcare industry, and ultimately leads to better patient health outcomes.



"We're honored to partner with Denver Health and advance care delivery for an underserved patient population," said Alex LeBrun, Co-Founder and CEO, Nabla. "By enabling Denver's clinicians to focus on patient care rather than taking notes, we hope to strengthen the doctor-patient relationships and take one step closer towards health equity while minimizing clinical burnout."

Post-pilot, Denver's Health has quickly adopted Nabla, with 400 clinicians signing up for the ambient AI assistant within the first week of deployment system-wide. At the end of the first month of deployment, close to 16,000 clinician-patient encounters used Nabla. Looking ahead, Denver Health and Nabla are working closely together to expand on coding optimization for Clinical Documentation Improvement (CDI) and Hierarchical Condition Category (HCC). They are also collaborating to build customized clinical note templates to better meet the care needs of transgender patients. Additionally, Denver Health and Nabla are in discussions to expand access for nursing and call center support.

Nabla is the leading ambient AI assistant, reducing practitioner stress and improving patient care. Nabla produces AI-generated clinical notes in seconds from any encounter across all specialties. Powered by proprietary LLMs, fine-tuned to the medical field, Nabla's capabilities include AI-enabled medical coding identification and smooth EHR integrations.

The company's leadership includes: Alex Lebrun (CEO), with over two decades of experience building AI products, and whose companies have been acquired by Nuance (VirtuOz) and Facebook (Wit); Delphine Groll (COO) and Martin Raison (CTO). Ed Lee, MD, MPH, who was previously CIO at The Permanente Federation, recently joined Nabla as Chief Medical Officer. He heads Nabla's Clinical Advisory Board, formed by 20+ seasoned clinical leaders.

On the technological side, the company's advisors include Yann LeCun, VP & Chief AI Scientist at Meta, and Tony Fadell, inventor of the iPod and former Apple executive, among others.

Nabla has raised a total of $49M, its most recent fundraising being a $30M series B led by global venture capital firm Cathay Innovation. For more information, please visit:

