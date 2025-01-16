Czech Republic plans on phasing out Russian language in schools

(MENAFN) The Czech Republic is set to phase out Russian as a second language in as part of a new educational reform. The country’s of Education approved a revised framework in December, which will make English the mandatory first foreign language for students starting from first grade. A second foreign language will become compulsory from seventh grade, with students able to choose from German, French, or Spanish. Russian will no longer be an option for study, and the reform is expected to be fully implemented by 2034.



Critics of the reform, including educational experts, have raised concerns about eliminating Russian from the curriculum. Hana Andrasova, a German studies professor at the University of South Bohemia, argued that Russian should still have a place in education. This move follows similar trends in other EU countries with significant Russian-speaking populations, such as Estonia and Latvia, where Russian language education is being phased out in schools.



Moscow has condemned these actions, accusing the Baltic states and other countries of discriminating against ethnic Russian populations and their language.

MENAFN16012025000045015687ID1109097292