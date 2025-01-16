Local officials announce death toll possibly to increaser in Los Angeles wildfires

(MENAFN) Officials in Los Angeles have warned that the death toll from the wildfires ravaging the region could increase as search and rescue operations continue and firefighters face challenges in containing the blazes. At least 16 deaths have been confirmed, with 13 people still missing, and more than 12,000 structures destroyed. The fires have scorched 39,000 acres, forcing 180,000 residents to evacuate. High winds, gusting up to 100 mph (160 km/h), are complicating firefighting efforts. Los Angeles County Sheriff Robert Luna indicated that the death toll is likely to rise as search dogs are brought in to comb through the affected areas.



President-elect Donald Trump has criticized California Governor Gavin Newsom’s handling of the wildfires, accusing him of prioritizing environmental concerns over effective firefighting. Trump expressed his frustration on Truth Social, calling the situation one of the worst catastrophes in U.S. history, and lamenting the loss of homes and lives. The largest of the fires, the Palisades Fire, began on January 7 in Pacific Palisades and has since burned 23,500 acres, with only 11% contained. A dramatic video on social media showed a "firenado," a rare phenomenon where intense heat and strong winds create a rotating vortex of flames. Another video captured bikers racing through streets engulfed in fire.



In Altadena and Pasadena, the Eaton Fire has caused eight fatalities and destroyed over 7,000 buildings, while evacuation orders have been issued for surrounding areas. The Kenneth Fire, which began on January 9 in West Hills, has spread to over 1,000 acres, threatening neighborhoods in Calabasas and Hidden Hills. Governor Newsom has declared a state of emergency, deployed the National Guard for assistance, and called for an investigation into the issue of dry fire hydrants that have hindered firefighting efforts. President Joe Biden has approved a Major Disaster Declaration, allowing federal resources to aid in the response and recovery efforts. Investigators are currently looking into the potential causes of the fires, with reports suggesting electrical explosions may have preceded some of the blazes.

