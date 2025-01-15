Russia Attacks Gas Infrastructure In Kharkiv Region With Four Kh-59 Missiles
Date
1/15/2025 3:08:52 PM
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Early on January 15, the Russian forces targeted gas infrastructure in Kharkiv region with four Kh-59 missiles, some of which were intercepted.
This was reported during a television broadcast by Oleh Syniehubov, Head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration, according to a Ukrinform correspondent.
“There was a missile strike on our gas infrastructure. Four missiles, presumably Kh-59, were directed at industrial facilities. Some of them were intercepted by air defense forces. There are no civilian casualties. I cannot disclose further information to avoid providing sensitive data to the enemy,” said Syniehubov.
Syniehubov also noted that on January 14, the Russian forces launched seven guided aerial bombs and used various types of drones in attacks on the region.
Read also: Critical infrastructure
in Lviv region hit during Russian missile attack
Earlier that morning, a nationwide air raid alert was declared across Ukraine due to a massive missile attack by the Russian forces. Emergency power outages were implemented in several regions.
As reported by Ukrinform, the attacks targeted gas infrastructure in three regions, with air defense systems intercepting 30 missiles and 47 drones.
MENAFN15012025000193011044ID1109095075
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.