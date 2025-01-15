Bengal ‘Expired’ Saline Death: Lop Demands Central Agency Officials Should Be Roped In To Probe Case

(MENAFN- IANS) Kolkata, Jan 15 (IANS) The Leader of the Opposition in the West Bengal Assembly Suvendu Adhikari, on Wednesday, demanded that officers of central agencies like CBI and Drug Controller General of India (DCGI) should be included in the ongoing investigation of the death of a woman at a state-run medical college and hospital in West Midnapore district allegedly after being administered with expired Ringer's Lactate.

On Wednesday afternoon, Adhikari led a team of BJP supporters to Swasthya Bhawan at Salt Lake on the northern outskirts of Kolkata and submitted a deputation in the matter to the special secretary to the state health department.

“The criminal investigation department of state police is carrying out the investigation in the matter. This cannot continue. But at the same time, CBI should be included in the special investigation team which is carrying out the investigation. I have also requested the special secretary to involve the officials of DCGI in the matter. I also demand that a sitting judge should monitor the progress of investigation in the matter,” the BJP leader told media persons after submitting the deputation.

He also said that Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, as also the state health minister, should take moral responsibility for the death of the woman Mamoni Ruidas.“The state government should also provide a compensation of Rs 50 lakh to the family of the victim.”

Meanwhile, a team of CID officials appeared at the principal's office of the said medical college and hospital and collected several documents from there on Wednesday afternoon. The investigating officials visited the maternity division of the hospital where the woman reportedly died.

Last week, five women had fallen sick at the said state-run medical college and hospital in West Midnapore district allegedly after being administered with expired Ringer's lactate. While Ruidas died last Friday, the four others then were kept under treatment at the critical care unit and intensive care units of the same hospital However, later three of them had to be shifted to state-run S.S.K.M Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata following sharp deteriorations in their medical conditions.

The incident raised serious concerns, especially as the expired RL saline allegedly came from Paschim Banga Pharmaceutical Limited, a company earlier banned by the Karnataka government and later by the West Bengal government.

First, the state health department directed the medical superintendents-cum-vice principals of all medical colleges and hospitals and all the chief medical officers of the districts“to ensure total stoppage of existing stock of Compound Sodium Lactate Injection (RL) supplied by Paschim Banga Pharmaceuticals Pvt Ltd in his/her jurisdiction”. Later, the state government also directed the removal of stocks of all medicines supplied by the said company from all healthcare entities in the state.