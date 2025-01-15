World Bank Approves 257.8-Mln-USD Financing To Improve Water Supply Services In Lebanon

(MENAFN- Nam News Network) BEIRUT, Jan 16 (NNN-NNA) – The World approved yesterday, a 257.8-million-U.S. dollar financing, to improve water services in Greater Beirut and Mount Lebanon.

A statement released by the World Bank noted that, the Second Greater Beirut Water Supply Project will finance the completion of bulk water infrastructure, initiated and advanced under a previous project, and repair water infrastructure that may have been damaged by the conflict.

The project aims to increase water supply coverage for the 1.8 million people residing in the Greater Beirut and Mount Lebanon area, significantly reducing reliance on private water tankers, which are up to 10 times more expensive, it said, adding that, this infrastructure investment will boost surface water supply to meet on average 70 percent of the demand during the dry season, up from 24 percent.

“The Second Greater Beirut Water Supply Project reflects the World Bank's continued commitment to support Lebanon's long-term development needs, despite the recent conflict and recurrent crises,” said Jean-Christophe Carret, World Bank country director for the Middle East department.

Despite having one of the highest precipitation levels in the region, Lebanon faces shortages in water availability, due largely to the seasonal concentration of rainfall and insufficient surface water storage.

Climate change may halve dry-season water by 2040, and intensify floods and droughts, the statement said.– NNN-NNA

