Hamada Helal Responds To Critics: 'El-Maddah' Doesn't Promote Superstition, Sorcery

(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt) In the entertainment industry, some artists carve out their own niche with remarkable creativity, and Hamada Helal is undoubtedly one of them. From emotional ballads to captivating drama roles, Helal has proven time and again that he is more than just a fleeting star. With the overwhelming success of the fifth season of his series El-Maddah, Helal continues to shine in new and exciting ways. Helal continues to captivate audiences with his talent, creativity, and versatility, whether on screen or through his music. His passion for both acting and remains unwavering, and fans can look forward to more exciting projects in the future. In this interview, he discusses his passion for acting, addresses criticisms of the show, and shares his future plans in both music and cinema.





What drew you to the fifth season of El-Maddah?

The previous seasons' success played a big role, and the challenge each new season brings is always exciting. Every season offers an opportunity to deliver a thrilling story with unexpected events. The audience's anticipation for El-Maddah keeps me motivated to continue.

How have you managed to keep the story fresh after four seasons?

We focus on evolving the plot and incorporating new elements, such as myths and fantasy, while maintaining the central theme of the eternal struggle between good and evil, which resonates universally.

Do you think the inclusion of myths and fantasy in El-Maddah brings the series closer to the atmosphere of One Thousand and One Nights?

Absolutely. Introducing myths adds an element of magic, making the story more captivating. However, we always strive to stay within the bounds of symbolic realism that resonates with the audience.

There have been accusations that El-Maddah promotes superstitions and sorcery. How do you respond to this criticism?

The series delivers a clear message about the battle between good and evil. It does not advocate for sorcery or false beliefs. We use symbolism and fantasy as dramatic tools to convey deeper ideas, not to promote superstition.







You've been absent from cinema recently. Is there a particular reason behind this?

Cinema requires significant time and focus, and with my commitment to drama, it's been challenging to balance both. However, I'm currently working on a new cinematic project, which I'll announce soon.

Do you feel that drama has taken you away from both cinema and music?

Not at all. I see it as a temporary priority. Drama has allowed me to portray a wide range of characters and explore diverse stories that resonate with the audience. I plan to return to both cinema and music soon.

Do you have plans to return to the big screen in the near future?

Yes, I'm currently preparing a film with a new and unique concept, which I'm excited to share with my audience.

Some people believe you are now more inclined toward religious songs, particularly after your role in El-Maddah. Is this true?

To some extent, yes. El-Maddah has inspired me to focus on songs with spiritual and humanitarian themes. These types of songs are deeply appreciated by my audience, and I'm grateful for that.

Are you preparing any new musical work in collaboration with other artists from the series?

Yes, we are working on a new song that may feature one of my colleagues from the El-Maddah crew. We'll share the details soon.

What kind of songs do you plan to present in the near future?

I'm focusing on songs that carry positive and spiritual messages, in addition to the youthful tracks my audience is accustomed to.

Your concerts have become less frequent recently. Is this due to personal or professional reasons?

My involvement in acting has taken up a lot of my time, but I am organizing my schedule to ensure I can present more concerts in the future.

How do you view your musical journey alongside your growing involvement in acting?

Music will always be an integral part of my artistic journey. I'm committed to balancing both music and acting, ensuring neither takes a backseat.

Do you think the success of El-Maddah could lead to more works inspired by heritage and mythology?

Definitely. Heritage and mythology offer a wealth of creative material for dramatic storytelling, and I hope to continue exploring these themes in future projects.

How do you approach the challenge of playing diverse roles, particularly when moving away from your character, Saber El-Maddah?

I'm very selective with the roles I choose, aiming to present diverse characters that challenge me as an actor. I work hard to evolve and avoid being confined to a single character.