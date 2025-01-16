Egyptian Foreign Minister Meets Sudan's Burhan, Pledges Continued Support

(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt) Egyptian Foreign Badr Abdelatty met with General Abdel Fattah Al-Burhan, head of Sudan's Sovereign Council, on Wednesday in Sudan. The meeting, which took place on Jan. 15, 2025, was held under the guidance of the Egyptian President.

According to Ambassador Tamim Khallaf, the official spokesman for the Egyptian of Foreign Affairs, Abdelatty conveyed greetings from the Egyptian President to General al-Burhan. Abdel-Aty emphasised Egypt's commitment to achieving stability in Sudan, expressing solidarity with the nation and its support for the country's security, sovereignty, unity, and territorial integrity.

Abdelatty underscored the historical ties between Egypt and Sudan, stressing the importance of continued joint efforts for the benefit of both populations. He also outlined Egypt's ongoing efforts to support stability in Sudan and its readmission into the African Union. The minister also welcomed the Sovereign Council's decisions to expedite humanitarian aid to Sudan.

The Egyptian foreign minister also discussed the support that Egypt provides to Sudanese citizens in Egypt until they can safely return to their country, once security and stability are restored.

General Al-Burhan requested that his greetings and appreciation be conveyed to the Egyptian President for sending the Foreign Minister to Port Sudan for the second time in a short period. He also expressed the gratitude of the Sudanese people for the care provided to Sudanese citizens who sought refuge in Egypt. General al-Burhan also acknowledged the successful completion of the secondary school exams for more than 28,000 Sudanese students in Egypt.



