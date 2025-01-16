Russia commits to supplying energy, boosting cooperation with Vietnam

(MENAFN) Russian Premier Mikhail Mishustin declared on Wednesday that Moscow is prepared to provide Vietnam with liquefied natural (LNG) and oil, as well as assist in the development of the country’s nuclear sector. This move is part of Russia’s broader aim to deepen energy collaboration with the Southeast Asian nation.



A joint statement issued during Mishustin’s two-day visit to Hanoi emphasized the continuation of joint oil and gas projects on the continental shelves of both nations. The document stated: “The two sides acknowledged Russia’s readiness to supply oil, liquefied and processed products to Vietnam, and the development of new energy projects, including in the field of renewable energy.”



Mishustin’s visit highlights a significant step towards realizing strategic agreements established between Moscow and Hanoi during Russian President Vladimir Putin’s trip to Vietnam last summer. These agreements are expected to enhance the energy partnership between the two countries.



During his visit last year, Putin underscored Russia’s potential to supply LNG to Vietnam while also building facilities to support local production. This dual approach reflects Moscow's commitment to fostering long-term energy cooperation with Vietnam and advancing its energy infrastructure.

