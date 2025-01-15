'We Have A Deal': Trump Hails Gaza Peace Accord

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) AFP

West Palm Beach: US President-elect Donald hailed a hostage release and ceasefire deal between Israel and Hamas on Wednesday, agreed just five days before he returns to power.

His earlier statement states: "We have a deal for the hostages in the Middle East. They will be released shortly. Thank you!" Trump said on his Truth Social network, before there was any official announcement from outgoing President Joe Biden's White House.



Qatar, Egypt, US announce Gaza deal for detainees and prisoners exchange, return to sustainable calm

Hamas hails Gaza ceasefire deal as triumph of Palestinians' steadfastness; appreciates mediators Full and complete ceasefire in phase one of Gaza deal: Biden

Read Also