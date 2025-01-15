'We Have A Deal': Trump Hails Gaza Peace Accord
West Palm Beach: US President-elect Donald trump hailed a hostage release and ceasefire deal between Israel and Hamas on Wednesday, agreed just five days before he returns to power.
His earlier statement states: "We have a deal for the hostages in the Middle East. They will be released shortly. Thank you!" Trump said on his Truth Social network, before there was any official announcement from outgoing President Joe Biden's White House.
