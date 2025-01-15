Yemen's Houthis Claim New Attack On US Aircraft Carrier In Red Sea

(MENAFN- IANS) Sanaa, Jan 15 (IANS) Yemen's Houthi group announced on Wednesday that it had launched a new attack on the USS Harry Truman aircraft carrier in the Red Sea, using missiles and bomb-laden drones.

In a statement aired by Houthi-run al-Masirah TV, Houthi military spokesperson Yahya Sarea said, "The operation came as US forces were preparing for a new against Yemen." He added that this was the sixth attack on the US carrier since its arrival in the region.

Sarea vowed to continue against Israel and the US military until, in his words, "the war on Gaza stops."

The attack on the US aircraft carrier took place in the early hours of Wednesday, according to the Houthi television. The US military has not yet commented on the claim.

Last week, the Houthis also asserted they had targeted the USS Harry Truman in the Red Sea, with the attack reportedly lasting nine hours, Xinhua news agency reported.

On Friday, Israel said it launched a joint air assault with the US-led naval coalition, targeting a power station and two ports in the Houthi-held capital Sanaa, Amran province, and the Red Sea port city of Hodeidah.

Al-Masirah reported one death and nine injuries in Friday's attack.

The Houthis have been controlling much of northern Yemen since late 2014, when they forced the internationally recognised Yemeni government out of the capital, Sanaa.

Since November 2023, the group has conducted rocket and drone attacks on Israel and disrupted "Israeli-linked" shipping in the Red Sea, expressing solidarity with Palestinians amid their ongoing conflict with Israel.

In response, Israel has launched multiple rounds of airstrikes on Houthi targets. Additionally, the US-led naval coalition in the region has carried out air raids and strikes against Houthi positions since January 2024, aiming to deter the group's activities. This has led the Houthis to expand their attacks to include US warships.