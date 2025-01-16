Russia, Ukraine engage in small discussions in Qatar

(MENAFN)

Russia and Ukraine are reportedly engaged in "limited talks" facilitated by Qatar, according to a Bloomberg report on Wednesday that cited sources from the Russian side. These discussions are said to focus on addressing potential threats to nuclear facilities amidst the ongoing conflict between the two nations.



However, Bloomberg’s Ukrainian sources asserted that the only dialogues taking place between the two countries pertain to prisoner exchanges. Earlier on Wednesday, both Moscow and Kiev confirmed a prisoner-of-war (POW) swap involving 25 servicemen from each side.



The report also noted that the Kremlin had not provided a comment in response to inquiries about the talks.



Bloomberg referenced a prior claim from the Washington Post in August 2024, which alleged that Russia and Ukraine had engaged in discussions over a potential agreement to avoid strikes on energy infrastructure during that summer. Those talks, reportedly mediated by Qatar, were said to have been disrupted following a Ukrainian incursion into Russia’s Kursk border region in early August.



At the time, Moscow dismissed the report, stating that "no one has derailed anything." Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov also rejected the claims, dismissing them as unfounded "rumors."

