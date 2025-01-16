Deputy PM Emphasizes Private Sector's Role In Advancing Egypt's Health System

(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt) Khaled Abdel Ghaffar, Deputy Prime and Minister of and Population, has underscored the significance of private sector collaboration in developing Egypt's health system. Speaking at a symposium organized by the Egyptian-Lebanese Businessmen Association under the theme“The Importance of Partnership Between the of Health and the Private Sector in Developing the Health Sector,” Abdel Ghaffar highlighted the positive impact of such partnerships on improving health services for citizens.

Addressing attendees, including Ali Halabi, the Lebanese Ambassador to Cairo, Abdel Ghaffar stated that the Ministry of Health is committed to upgrading hospitals nationwide to benefit both Egyptian and non-Egyptian citizens. This initiative also aims to strengthen Egypt's position as a hub for medical tourism.

The minister emphasized that localizing the pharmaceutical industry is not merely an economic goal but a strategic investment. He noted that 90% of Egypt's drug needs are produced locally, which bolsters the nation's drug security, enhances its resilience against health challenges, and ensures the availability of high-quality, affordable medicines.

Furthermore, Abdel Ghaffar outlined the ministry's plans to expand the coverage of comprehensive health insurance across all governorates, ensuring equitable access to quality healthcare services.

Fathallah Fawzy, Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Egyptian-Lebanese Businessmen Association, expressed gratitude to the Egyptian government and the Ministry of Health for their continuous support in fostering public-private partnerships.“Developing the health sector is a cornerstone for sustainable development and improving the quality of life for citizens,” Fawzy remarked. He highlighted the private sector's pivotal role in leveraging its expertise and resources to advance health services, establish modern hospitals, integrate advanced medical technologies, and support skilled healthcare professionals.

Echoing these sentiments, Fouad Hadraj, Vice Chairperson of the Egyptian-Lebanese Businessmen Association, emphasized the need for public-private collaboration to identify investment opportunities and enhance the private sector's contribution to development projects in health, social welfare, and economic growth.

This symposium spotlighted the collective efforts of government and private entities to achieve shared objectives in healthcare development, fostering a robust partnership model that aligns with Egypt's Vision 2030 and its aspirations for sustainable development.