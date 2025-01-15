Infobip recognized as AIT Fraud Prevention Leader by Juniper Research

(MENAFN- teamlewis) United Arab Emirates, Dubai - January 15, 2025 – Global cloud communications platform Infobip has been recognized as the number one provider among Established Leaders in the Artificially Inflated Traffic (AIT) Fraud Prevention market by Juniper Research. The analyst firm has ranked Infobip first of 18 vendors in its Competitor Leaderboard for AIT Fraud Detection Solution Vendors 2024.



Juniper Research scores vendors across 11 criteria, including but not limited to their size of operations in the AIT prevention market, the extent and breadth of relevant partnerships, market coverage, and product strength. Infobip scored highly across each of these and three further categories.



Overall, Infobip was ranked as the Leading firm because it offers a comprehensive solution to AIT fraud detection and prevention strategies, including its ‘Infobip Signals’ solution, which detects AIT by monitoring phone number behavior, ranges, and types.



Helping set Infobip aside from others in the market is its use of artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) algorithms to detect and block OTP traffic, ensuring automated protection for enterprises.



Georgia Allen, Research Analyst at Juniper Research, said: “Infobip has a comprehensive solution to combat AIT fraud, with a significant messaging client base to inform future AIT detection and prevention strategies. Infobip’s growth into markets in North America and Western Europe is critical when considering the high levels of AIT fraud in these regions, therefore making them key regions for AIT prevention solutions. Infobip offers several AIT prevention solutions, with Juniper Research highlighting the ‘Infobip Signals’ solution as a crucial tool in blocking AIT fraud, with differing levels of aggression depending on the enterprise’s needs.”



Goran Juršić, VP of Business Intelligence at Infobip, said: “Juniper Research has recognized Infobip as the leading provider of AIT Fraud Prevention solutions globally for our exceptional capabilities and products. With the support of our customers who partnered with us, we brought Signals - our risk detection solution - to life. Leveraging the newest technologies, Signals has already demonstrated its impact, exposing AIT fraud hotspots worldwide and saving our customers millions of dollars. We will continue to innovate and invest in preventing AIT fraud and protecting our customers and the wider messaging ecosystem.”





