Uttar Pradesh's Economy Gets A Boost With Rs 2 Lakh Crore Mahakumbh Revenue

(MENAFN- KNN India) Uttar Pradesh, Jan 15 (KNN) The Mahakumbh 2025 in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh, is not just a spiritual spectacle but also an economic powerhouse.

With an of Rs 7,500 crore by the government, the 45-day mega event is projected to generate a staggering Rs 2 lakh crore in revenue, underscoring its transformative economic impact.

Prime Narendra Modi, addressing a gathering in Prayagraj on December 13, hailed the Mahakumbh as a 'mahayagya of unity', emphasizing its dual role in fostering social cohesion and economic empowerment.

“Kumbh not only gives social strength but also provides economic empowerment to the people,” he remarked while inaugurating development projects worth Rs 5,500 crore.

According to estimates by the Uttar Pradesh government and trade bodies like the Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT), Prayagraj is set to witness an unprecedented economic boom.

Revenue from essential items for devotees alone could reach Rs 17,310 crore, with significant contributions from groceries (Rs 4,000 crore), dairy products (Rs 4,000 crore), and hospitality (Rs 2,500 crore).

Luxury accommodations and helicopter services are also key highlights. Premium tents are priced up to Rs 1 lakh per night, while the helicopter service, ferrying 7,000 pilgrims daily at Rs 5,000 per trip, is expected to earn Rs 157 crore over 45 days.

The event is a windfall for local businesses and small-scale vendors. From boatmen and flower sellers to rickshaw operators, the Kumbh ecosystem is set to thrive.

Past editions have demonstrated the event's employment potential, with the 2019 Kumbh Mela creating jobs for over 6 lakh workers across sectors.

Praveen Khandelwal, Secretary General of CAIT, estimates that religious travelers, spending an average of Rs 5,000 per person, will contribute to Prayagraj's transformation into a bustling economic hub.

The Yogi Adityanath-led Uttar Pradesh government has allocated Rs 7,500 crore for the event, with Rs 2,100 crore in additional support from the Centre.

This investment aims to enhance infrastructure, safety, and services for the anticipated 400 million visitors.

Experts project total financial transactions at the Mahakumbh site to range between Rs 2 lakh crore and Rs 3 lakh crore, reaffirming its role as a cornerstone of Uttar Pradesh's economy.

From spiritual devotion to economic dynamism, Mahakumbh 2025 is poised to leave an indelible mark on the state and beyond.

(KNN Bureau)