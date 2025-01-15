Abu Dhabi To Host World's Largest 24/7 Solar PV And Battery Storage Facility

(MENAFN- The Arabian Post)

Abu Dhabi is set to become the site of the world's largest 24/7 solar photovoltaic (PV) and battery storage facility, a groundbreaking project that aims to deliver 1 gigawatt (GW) of uninterrupted daily. This initiative marks a significant advancement in the United Arab Emirates' (UAE) commitment to sustainable energy and positions the nation as a global leader in renewable energy innovation.

The project, a collaboration between Abu Dhabi Future Energy Company (Masdar) and Emirates Water and Electricity Company (EWEC), was officially launched in the presence of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan. The facility will feature a 5.2 GW (DC) solar PV plant paired with a 19 gigawatt-hour (GWh) battery energy storage system (BESS), setting a new benchmark in clean energy technology.

Dr. Sultan Al Jaber, Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology and Chairman of Masdar, emphasized the project's significance, stating that it addresses the longstanding challenge of renewable energy intermittency. He noted that this facility will transform renewable energy into a reliable baseload power source, capable of providing clean energy around the clock.

The facility's design includes advanced battery storage technology, enabling the storage of solar energy generated during daylight hours for use at night or during periods of low sunlight. This capability ensures a consistent and reliable power supply, overcoming one of the primary limitations of traditional solar energy systems. The project is expected to commence operations by 2027 and will cover approximately 90 square kilometers in the Abu Dhabi desert. The total investment is estimated at around $6 billion, with funding sourced through equity and project finance debt. See also

This initiative aligns with the UAE's broader energy strategy, which aims to diversify energy sources and reduce carbon emissions. The country has set ambitious targets to achieve net-zero emissions by 2050, and this project represents a significant step toward realizing that goal. The development of this facility is expected to create over 10,000 new jobs, driving innovation and economic growth in the region. It also underscores the UAE's commitment to advancing clean energy technologies and supporting the global transition to sustainable energy. The successful implementation of this project could serve as a model for other nations seeking to enhance their renewable energy infrastructure and address the challenges associated with energy intermittency. By combining large-scale solar power generation with advanced battery storage, the facility demonstrates the potential for integrating renewable energy sources into the grid on a continuous basis. As the world continues to grapple with the impacts of climate change, initiatives like this highlight the critical role of innovation and investment in developing sustainable energy solutions. The Abu Dhabi facility represents a significant milestone in the global effort to transition to renewable energy and reduce dependence on fossil fuels.