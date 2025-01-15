IHG Hotels & Resorts Partners With Al Harithy Group To Launch Vignette Collection In Jeddah

(MENAFN- Asdaf News) Jeddah – Asdaf News:

IHG Hotels & Resorts, one of the world's leading hotel companies, has announced the signing of The Venue, Vignette Collection Jeddah Corniche. This collaboration with Saudi Arabia's dynamic Al Harithy Group marks a significant milestone in Jeddah's hospitality sector, catering to the growing demand for authentic, curated hospitality experiences in the bustling city.

Slated to be rebranded by late 2025, the 193-key property is situated on the vibrant Jeddah Corniche with views overlooking the Red Sea Coast. This strategic addition reinforces IHG's commitment to aligning its growth with the tourism ambitions under Saudi Arabia's Vision 2030.

The property will undergo renovation and open as The Venue, Vignette Collection Jeddah Corniche next year, blending contemporary elegance with the property's rich history, dating back to its establishment in 1997, ensuring a luxury upper-upscale experience. The hotel will feature a diverse range of amenities, including Jeddah's first pillar-less wedding hall, 'Duniaty,' along with indoor and outdoor pools, three dining venues, a state-of-the-art business center, 13 meeting rooms, SPA fitness center, and beauty salon.

The Vignette Collection is a family of one-of-a-kind, exclusive hotels curated for guests seeking rich and varied stay experiences. The brand allows owners of world-class independent hotels to retain their distinctive identity while benefiting from IHG's global scale and luxury and lifestyle expertise.

