Weill Cornell Medicine-Qatar Medical Students Participate In Service Learning Trip To Oman

Doha, Qatar: First-year medical students from Weill Cornell Medicine-Qatar (WCM-Q) recently visited the Sultanate of Oman as part of the Medical Service Program (MSLP), an initiative coordinated by WCM-Q's Division of Student Affairs.

The seven-day trip offered students a unique opportunity to gain a global perspective on healthcare issues affecting different populations, participate in community service, and explore Oman's rich cultural heritage.

A highlight of the trip was a visit to Sultan Qaboos University (SQU), where students were welcomed by the dean of the College of Medicine and Health Sciences, Professor Rashid Khalfan Salim Al Abri. During their visit, they had the opportunity to meet with SQU students, faculty, and staff, as well as tour the university's laboratories, classrooms, libraries, Skills Center, Learning Center, and hospital. The students volunteered in two prominent community service projects. At the Oman Food Bank (OFB), they helped process donations and organize food packages for families in need. Additionally, they visited the Association of Early Intervention for Children with Disability (AEICD), where they worked with center staff to engage children with various disabilities in classroom activities. They also learned about the center's efforts to help the children develop essential skills to improve their quality of life.

The trip also included visits to historical sites such as Nizwa Fort, the Royal Opera House, and the Sultan Qaboos Grand Mosque, allowing students to deepen their understanding of Oman's history, traditions, and achievements. This year's trip included 12 first-year medical students-Abdulla Al Subai, Adrian Joshua Mariategue Villanueva, Noor Al Naimi, Haneen Ramy, Lolwa Shahbik, Nesha Naseem Neela Parambil, Reem Al Huneidi, Sama Ayoub, Shamha Tubaan Mohomad Shiyam, Sudharsan Podhala Gopikrishna, Younggyu Ahn, and Zena Sinan. They were accompanied by Dr. Mahrukh Rizvi, a WCM-Q alumna and assistant professor of medicine, and Amjad Abdo, an events and student development specialist at WCM-Q.

Dr. Sean Holroyd, associate dean for student affairs at WCM-Q, said:“Our annual program offers first-year medical students the chance to immerse themselves in global healthcare issues and engage with diverse populations. By broadening their medical, historical, and cultural understanding, students gain a well-rounded perspective that shapes them as individuals and future physician-scientists.”

Faten Shunnar, director of student affairs at WCM-Q, said:“At WCM-Q, we are committed to providing our students with opportunities that foster both academic and personal growth early in their medical education journey. I sincerely thank the students, faculty, and staff at the College of Medicine and Health Sciences at Sultan Qaboos University, as well as the staff at OFB and AEICD, for their gracious hospitality and for providing our students with such a memorable experience.”

Reflecting on the trip, one of the participating students, Shahbik, said:“The service-learning trip to Oman was an unforgettable experience, filled with moments that left a lasting impact. The highlight for me was our visit to the AEICD, where I saw compassion in action. Their approach to supporting children with disabilities was inspiring-they created safe spaces, custom-designed equipment, and ensured affordability for families. Their care extended to mothers, recognizing their crucial role in a child's progress. This visit left me with a lasting impression that genuine care and compassion can truly change lives.”