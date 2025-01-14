Good Market Launches No-Code Trading Platform To Address Retail Traders' $2.1 Trillion Challenge

(MENAFN- Chainwire) London, London, January 14th, 2025, Chainwire

Good , built by fintech veterans from M2 Exchange and Freetrade, introduces a new trading that combines AI-driven trading with human-centered design. The platform enters closed beta testing with an initial group of 500+ traders, targeting a significant reduction in emotional trading errors – a key factor in the well-documented 90-95% failure rate among retail traders.

The platform streamlines complex trading processes through systematic execution and automated risk management, addressing key issues that typically lead to trading losses.

Demo: Good Markets platform

Good Market's Smart Assist IntelligenceTM tackles this crisis head-on by automating trade execution and risk management. The platform allows traders to configure up to 300+ parameters, including technical indicators and entry/exit conditions, without writing code. This systematic approach eliminates the psychological biases that plague manual trading of popular tokens like Polygon (MATIC), Chainlink (LINK), and Avalanche (AVAX).

Core Platform Features:



AI-assisted analysis with semi-auto or fully automated execution

AI-prompted strategy builder with 300+ parameters (no coding required)

Automated position sizing and risk controls

A community marketplace for verified strategies Integrated technical and fundamental analysis

Getting $GOOD

The platform's native token, $GOOD, offers practical benefits including trading fee reductions of up to 20% and access to premium features. The initial token sale begins at $0.025, with 4 million tokens available in Phase 1 before moving to $0.05 in Phase 2.

Early Investor Benefits:



Beta platform access

Invitation to London investor meetup

Founder-tier platform status

Premium features for holders of 10,000+ tokens Input on platform development

About Good Market

The Good Market team combines deep expertise in cryptocurrency trading and traditional finance, including key architects from M2 Exchange who managed over $2B in trading volume and product leaders from Freetrade. Development began in February 2024, building on years of direct experience with retail trading challenges.