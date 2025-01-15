Textiles Minister Urges German Industry To Invest In India's Textile Ecosystem

(MENAFN- KNN India) New Delhi, Jan 15 (KNN) India demonstrated its growing prominence in the global textile sector as the of Textiles Giriraj Singh inaugurated the India Pavilion at Heimtextil 2025 in Messe Frankfurt.

The country marked its largest-ever participation at this premier international home textiles exhibition, emphasising its dedication to advancing innovation, sustainability, and international collaborations.

During an Investors' Meet with textile and machinery manufacturers, he showcased India's economic progress and increased foreign direct over the past decade.

Singh emphasised that the 'Make in India' initiative has proven successful in establishing the country as a competitive manufacturing hub.

The Minister urged investors to capitalise on emerging opportunities, cautioning that hesitation could result in missed prospects, and promoted his vision with the slogan 'Make in India, Make for the World.'

In his address to global industry stakeholders, Singh highlighted India's increasing competitiveness in the textile sector and emphasised the importance of international cooperation for sustainable growth.

He extended invitations to participating nations to attend Bharat Tex 2025, promoting investment opportunities within India's expanding textile ecosystem.

The Minister's engagement with German industry representatives included meetings with the Machinery and Equipment Manufacturers Association and IVGT.

Noting India's position as a major buyer of textile machinery, he encouraged German manufacturers to deepen their involvement in India's textile sector.

The Minister cited the success story of a German sewing thread manufacturer already operating successfully in India as evidence of profitable opportunities for German investors.

The Indian government's support for domestic exporters at international events like Heimtextil demonstrates its commitment to enhancing their global market presence.

During his exhibition tour, the Minister visited various displays and interacted with exhibitors, gaining insights into the latest developments in home textiles.

The quality of Indian exports on display reinforced the government's dedication to supporting the sector's international ambitions.

The Indian delegation included key officials such as Additional Secretary Rohit Kansal, the Consul General of India in Germany, and other ministry representatives.

The presence of five Export Promotion Councils and the Jute Board showcased India's diverse textile offerings, reflecting the country's determination to strengthen its position as a global textile industry leader.

(KNN Bureau)