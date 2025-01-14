Grand Design RV® Announces Consumer Debut Of Lineage® Series F Super C At Florida RV Supershow

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) MIDDLEBURY, Ind., Jan. 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Campers and RV enthusiasts of all types can be the first to see the latest innovation in RVs in Florida this week. Grand Design RV® announced today the consumer debut of the highly anticipated Lineage® Series F Super C motorhome at the 2025 Florida RV Super Show, held January 15-19, in Tampa, Florida.

The Series F sets new standards in the Super C RV class and represents the second coach in Grand Design's Lineage motorized RV lineup, following the much-anticipated launch of the Lineage® Series M last year which took Best New Model and RV of the Year honors from leading RV industry publications.

"The Super C market has been waiting for true innovation, and Lineage® Series F delivers exactly that," says Tommy Hall, motorized general manager at Grand Design RV. "This launch represents more than just a new model – it demonstrates how we continue to move the motorized industry forward through innovative design and engineering excellence."

Grand Design RV is a leading manufacturer of travel trailers, fifth wheels and motorized RVs that package industry-best features, functions and design into one unique, high-quality product. The Series F combines the power of a 22,000-pound GVWR platform with exceptional amenities and engineering, including a 43,000 pound gross combined weight rating that offers massive capacity with true comfort. The robust 6.7L Power Stroke diesel engine delivers 330 horsepower and 950ft lbs. of torque. The custom-engineered MORryde chassis with Fox Racing suspension showcases innovative engineering focused on end-user benefits.

"We started this project by challenging every convention in Super C design," said Mike Hums, product manager for the Lineage Series F. "From the foundation up, we've engineered a coach that performs as impressively in the backcountry as it does on the interstate. Working with partners like Fox Racing and MORryde, we've created a suspension system that lets owners dial in their perfect ride, whether they're towing their boat to the lake or exploring forest service roads. This isn't just another Super C – it's a glimpse into the future of motorized RVs."

Additional key features of the Lineage Series F include:



15,000-pound towing capacity

New SureSlide slideout mechanism

320 Amp/hr lithium battery system / 1,000 watts solar / 2000 Watt Xantrax Inverter

Innovative dual zone 15K BTU air conditioning system with cab over bunk A/C

Premium European-inspired interior with Tecnoform Italian cabinetry

Lined front bumper with Raptor style grill & LED lights

80” long Indratech king side rear bed Optional stacked washer and dryer

The Lineage® Series F along with 61 other RVs can be explored at the Florida State Fairgrounds, booths: 400 and 405. Grand Design will feature special show pricing available through Lazy Days RV and General RV and have expert product specialists on-site for detailed walk-throughs.

For more information about the complete lineup and industry-leading warranty program, visit .

About Grand Design RV

Grand Design RV®, headquartered in Middlebury, Indiana, manufactures the market-leading Reflection® Fifth Wheel and Travel Trailer, flagship Solitude® Extended Stay Fifth Wheel, luxury Momentum® Toy Hauler, lightweight Imagine® Travel Trailer, introductory level TranscendTM Travel Trailer, and the motorized Class C Lineage product lines. Since its founding in 2012, Grand Design RV has become one of the fastest-growing RV companies in history and is consistently rated among the highest quality RV manufacturers. Grand Design RV is a wholly owned subsidiary of Winnebago Industries (NYSE: WGO).

About Winnebago Industries

Winnebago Industries, Inc. is a leading North American manufacturer of outdoor recreation products under the Winnebago, Grand Design, Chris-Craft, Newmar and Barletta brands, which are used primarily in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The Company builds high-quality motorhomes, travel trailers, fifth-wheel products, outboard and sterndrive powerboats, pontoons, and commercial community outreach vehicles. Committed to advancing sustainable innovation and leveraging vertical integration in key component areas, Winnebago Industries has multiple facilities in Iowa, Indiana, Minnesota, and Florida. The Company's common stock is listed on the New York Stock Exchange and traded under the symbol WGO. For access to Winnebago Industries' investor relations material or to add your name to an automatic email list for Company news releases, visit .

Daniel Sullivan

