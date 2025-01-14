Sparkle Grooming Unveils 25-Salon Development Agreement In Georgia

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Veteran franchise partners from The Joint Chiropractic set to unleash at least 25 Sparkle grooming salons in the greater Atlanta-area over the next 7 years.

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, January 14, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Sparkle, the wellness-focused dog grooming franchise, is thrilled to announce its expansion into Georgia with the addition of seasoned franchise developers, Scott Rich and Kevin Bock. This dynamic duo, with extensive experience as multi-unit owners of The Joint Chiropractic, will oversee the development of 25 Sparkle licenses across the state. Their expertise, passion for pets, and entrepreneurial spirit make them the paw-fect fit to introduce Sparkle's innovative model to Georgia.

Scott Rich and Kevin Bock bring an impressive portfolio to Sparkle. Scott, a seasoned investment manager with over 30 years as a Chief Investment Officer and operator of multiple successful franchises, is no stranger to building thriving businesses. Kevin, complements his expertise as a partner in the franchise operations, and brings with him a rich history in corporate leadership, having managed national call centers generating over $100 million annually. Together, Scott and Kevin have a proven track record in franchise growth, operational excellence, and creating vibrant business cultures.

“We're absolutely thrilled to join the Sparkle family,” says Kevin Bock.“The pet grooming industry is robust, recession-resistant, and filled with opportunity. Sparkle's commitment to providing affordable, high-quality, and anxiety-free care for dogs sets it apart in the market. We win together-and we're ready to help build Sparkle into Georgia's go-to name in pet care!”

Scott Rich adds,“Sparkle has cracked the code on creating a scalable, customer-friendly business model. From the personalized grooming experience to the innovative membership plans, Sparkle is poised to disrupt the industry and become revolutionary for pets and their parents.”

With their combined skills in franchise operations, membership model expertise, and local marketing, Scott and Kevin are eager to recruit passionate franchisees who share their excitement about Sparkle's potential. As they prepare to roll out salons across Georgia, their goal is to unleash Sparkle's unique approach to pet grooming-one that prioritizes pet wellness, owner convenience, and operational efficiency.

Since April 2024, Sparkle has awarded a total of 154 licenses across 9 states including Arizona, Arkansas, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Missouri, Ohio, Oklahoma, and Utah. For more information on Sparkle's rapidly growing pet care franchise visit sparkledogcare/franchise .

About Sparkle Grooming Corp.

Sparkle Grooming Corp. was founded in 2022 with the vision to disrupt the status quo and create a more meaningful grooming experience for all. Sparkle's wellness-focused dog grooming salons are where routine pet care meets small-box retail, and social service. Our membership-based QSPC (Quick-Service Pet Care) is an essential companion for any dog's health + well-being.

Collectively the Sparkle leadership team and its investors have birthed, operated, revitalized + grown extraordinary brands with global recognition.

