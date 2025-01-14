Kuwaiti Ambassador Ali Hamada Presents Credentials To Bangladesh Pers.

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 14 (KUNA) - Ambassador Ali Thnayyan Hamada presented his credentials Tuesday as Kuwait ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary to Bangladesh President Mohammad Shahabuddin.

In a statement, Kuwait's Embassy in Bangladesh said that ambassador Hamada conveyed the greetings of the Amir Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber to president Shahabuddin, along with His Highness the Amir's sincere wishes for Bangladesh's progress and prosperity.

The bilateral ties between the two friendly countries were touched on.

In turn, President Shahabuddin lauded the Kuwaiti-Bangladeshi relations, stressing his country's keenness to strengthen and consolidate them in a way that serves the two countries and peoples. (end)

