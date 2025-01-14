PM Shehbaz Optimistic About Lasting Peace In Kurram, Highlights Key National Developments

(MENAFN- Tribal News Network) Prime Shehbaz Sharif has expressed optimism that all stakeholders in Kurram district will work together to ensure lasting peace.

Speaking at a cabinet meeting, the Prime Minister stated that the situation in Kurram is stabilizing: "After the peace agreement, bunkers are being demolished, and the of food and is underway. I am confident that all stakeholders will join forces to establish enduring peace."

He also emphasized the critical role of provinces in the education sector, calling for collaborative efforts between the federal and provincial administrations to address challenges in education.

Regarding Pakistan International Airlines (PIA), the Prime Minister hailed the resumption of flights to Europe as a significant achievement. Referring to the previous government's setbacks caused by a minister's damaging remarks, he expressed relief that restrictions had been lifted and voiced hope for the resumption of flights to London soon.

PM Shehbaz further highlighted ongoing operations against terrorism, affirming: "Day and night efforts are being made against terrorism, and I am hopeful these operations will lead to its complete eradication."