China Considers Selling Tik Tok To Elon Musk
Date
1/14/2025 3:11:06 PM
(MENAFN- AzerNews)
By Alimat Aliyeva
The Chinese company ByteDance Ltd. may sell the TikTok short
video application to Elon Musk, Bloomberg reports, citing informed
sources. This scenario could become reality if the U.S. Supreme
Court upholds the ban on the platform, Azernews
reports.
During a debate on January 10, American judges indicated that
the probability of a TikTok ban is quite high. The initiator of the
ban was U.S. President Joe Biden, who signed a law requiring
Chinese-owned ByteDance to cease TikTok operations in the United
States by January 19, 2025, after a decision made in April
2024.
Late last year, former President Donald Trump, who is running
for re-election, called for a delay in banning TikTok, expressing
his desire to "save" the platform. In response to this, the Chinese
government discussed the possibility of Elon Musk taking control of
TikTok US, a version of the platform tailored specifically for the
United States, and merging it with his existing app, X (formerly
Twitter).
However, a final decision on the sale of the app has not yet
been made, Bloomberg notes. TikTok's developers, as well as Elon
Musk and Chinese authorities, declined to comment to the agency.
When asked by CNBC about Bloomberg's report, a TikTok
representative replied, "We cannot be expected to comment on pure
fiction."
This potential sale raises intriguing questions about the future
of TikTok and its place in the broader landscape of social media.
If the sale were to go through, it would mark a significant shift
in the tech industry, with Musk potentially gaining control over
two of the world's largest social media platforms, TikTok US and X.
This could reshape the dynamics of digital advertising, data
privacy debates, and the ongoing geopolitical tensions between the
U.S. and China.
MENAFN14012025000195011045ID1109090325
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.