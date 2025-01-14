Viral Video: Girl Students In Uniform Seen Cleaning Toilets, Tamil Nadu School Principal Suspended

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Days after a principal of a reputed private school in Jharkhand's Dhanbad allegedly forced Class 10 girl students to remove their shirts , another report arrived from Tamil Nadu's Dharamapuri where a school principal in was suspended following images of female students cleaning school toilets went viral on social media, reported Republic World.

According to the report, the incident reportedly occurred in Palakkodu village in Dharamapuri.

The report mentioned that the school – serves around 150 tribal students from Classes 1 to 8 – came under investigation following photos and videos emerged online showing girls in school uniforms cleaning toilet facilities with brooms.

The photographs have sparked outrage among parents and locals , who protested outside the school and sought an investigation.

Some parents of the students even filed a formal complaint with the school education department after watching the viral videos and images. They even accused the principal of regularly assigning tasks to children, such as cleaning toilets, fetching water, and sweeping the premises.

The angry residents of the village demanded strict action against the principal and sought students should not be burdened with such duties in an educational environment.

After the incident, the Chief Education Officer (CEO) of Dharmapuri district initiated an investigation and later confirmed the school principal's suspension and announced that a formal inquiry would follow.

Jharkhand case:

Earlier, India Today had reported that principal of a reputed private school in Jharkhand's Dhanbad allegedly forced Class 10 girl students to remove their shirts and go home only in blazer.

The report mentioned the incident occurred on Thursday during a celebratory 'Pen Day', and the principal was reportedly angered over a celebration that marked the students' final exam day.

Students wrote good wishes on each other's shirts as part of the celebration, where around 100 female students were involved in the event.

The report added that the principal reportedly objected to this activity, scolded the students, made them remove their shirts, and prohibited them from wearing them again. The principal reportedly allowed the students only to wear their blazers and were sent home in this condition.

After returning home, many students shared their ordeal with their parents.