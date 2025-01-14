(MENAFN- Robotics & News) Applied EV unveils 'autonomous-only' logistics vehicle

January 14, 2025 by David Edwards

Applied EV has revealed its new“Blanc Robot”, which it describes as“a unique vehicle designed for autonomous-only operations”.

Manufactured with no cabin and a configurable table-top chassis for a variety of jobs, the Blanc Robot can help solve global driver shortages in last mile logistics and is capable of operating in industrial applications where tasks by a traditional driver may be considered dull, dirty, difficult or dangerous.

Applied EV is ready to complete the assembly of the first 100 Blanc Robot vehicles, with all the body structures manufactured by Suzuki Motor Corporation, now shipped from Japan. This is an important milestone towards mass production.

The 6th Generation Blanc Robot is based on the Suzuki's long wheelbase“Jimny” platform, significantly reducing production costs and enabling high volume production.

Customers can expect double or triple shift up time from an autonomous Blanc Robot, improving economics and significantly reducing carbon emissions across large scale operations.

The Applied EV Blanc Robot is a true software defined machine, based on a safety-rated software and hardware architecture.

All functions and features are software controlled including three Applied EV secure interfaces, Applied EV Drive API (autonomous and AI driving software), Applied EV App Space API (non-driving vehicle functions) and Applied EV Cloud API (secure data and diagnostics for 3rd party applications).

The market for autonomous vehicles is reaching an inflection point. Technologies across the entire value chain have advanced significantly and there is a growing mainstream acceptance of autonomous vehicles.

Business models are also evolving, shifting from limited specialised deployments to autonomous fleets that provide a lower cost base and higher efficiency. Applied EV is first to create a clear path to commercialisation with safety rated vehicles that can be mass produced.

Applied EV is proud to reveal the 6th Generation Blanc Robot in partnership with Suzuki Motor Corporation and believe this is a pivotal milestone for the evolution and scaling of non-passenger autonomous vehicles.

Julian Broadbent, Applied EV's CEO, says:“The demand for autonomous vehicle fleets that integrate seamlessly into both emerging logistics companies and established enterprises has never been stronger.

“While transportation businesses are eager to adopt cutting-edge technologies, they require complete, real and actual 'solutions' to drive meaningful implementation at scale. Applied EV, in collaboration with our partners, has addressed this challenge with a turnkey solution.

“Powered by software, our vehicles come in a range of sizes and can be tailored for unique autonomous driving applications. The Blanc Robot marks the first purpose-built autonomous vehicle released for scale, produced by Suzuki and running on Applied EV software.

“The first 100 production units are under way in Australia, with the capacity to scale to tens of thousands to meet demand.”