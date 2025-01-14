Schools Closed In Prayagraj! Physical Classes For Standards 1-8 Suspended On 15 January

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Mahakumbh 2025: Physical classes for students in standards 1 to 8 across all schools in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh, will be suspended on January 15 due to anticipated heavy traffic during Makar Sankranti festivities. Instead, classes will take place on that day to ensure continuity in education while accommodating the significant movement of pilgrims and visitors expected in the city.

The official instruction read,“In accordance with the instructions given by Prayagraj, on the occasion of Makar Sankranti festival after this, in view of the convenience of transportation, classes 1 to 8 of Prayagraj district in English/Hindi medium schools recognized/aided by all councils and all boards, on 15.01.2025 is declared a holiday. Classes in schools on the said date. The classes will be done online.”

Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj is currently witnessing a massive influx of tourists owing to the ongoing Mahakumbh mela 2025 .

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday confirmed that more than 35 million devotees have taken a holy dip at Sangam in Prayagraj on the occasion of Makar Sankranti.

Maha Kumbh , which began on January 13, will continue until February 26. The next key bathing dates include January 29 (Mauni Amavasya - Second Shahi Snan), February 3 (Basant Panchami - Third Shahi Snan), February 12 (Maghi Purnima), and February 26 (Maha Shivaratri).

The Mahakumbh is being celebrated after 12 years, and over 450 million devotees are expected for the event. The Maha Kumbh will conclude on February 26.

On Tuesday, during the first Amrit Snan of Mahakumbh 2025 on Makar Sankranti, the Uttar Pradesh government, led by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, organised a grand flower shower from helicopters, draping the lakhs of devotees at the Sangam bank in rose petals.

Flowers were showered on all the ghats and Akharas, adding to the sanctity of the occasion. The sight of rose petals raining down overwhelmed the devotees, who responded with heartfelt chants of Jai Shri Ram and Har Har Mahadev.