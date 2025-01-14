(MENAFN- Chainwire) Hanoi, Vietnam, January 14th, 2025, Chainwire

﻿Game to Onboard Billions of Users to via Koni Stack's Telegram Mini App-as-a-Service

Koni Stack , the that accelerates next-generation Web3 decentralized applications (dApps) with unified, end-to-end solutions, has announced an innovative partnership with Mythical Games to launch Rivals, a new toss-up game designed to bring billions of Telegram users into the Polkadot ecosystem. The game is built using Koni Stack's cutting-edge mini app SDK, which simplifies the development and deployment of mini apps for Telegram, creating an easy entry point for players into the world of blockchain.

Inspired by NFL Rivals, a popular game from Mythical Games with over six million active players, Football Rivals combines engaging stats-based gameplay with the power of Web3. Players use digital cards featuring player statistics to compete in weekly challenges, with top performers gaining opportunities to earn exclusive MYTH rewards on the Mythos Chain. The game will be easily accessible to billions of users, making it one of the most accessible and user-friendly blockchain gaming experiences to date.

By tapping into the global Telegram user base, Football Rivals is poised to introduce billions of new players to the Polkadot ecosystem. This collaboration between Koni Stack, Mythical Games, and Polkadot creates an entirely new use case for the blockchain ecosystem, offering a seamless experience that bridges Web2 platforms and the decentralized world.

Koni Stack, developed by the team behind SubWallet – a leading wallet in the Polkadot ecosystem – is designed to simplify the onboarding process for users into Web3 via a developer-friendly SDK. With a focus on user-friendly interfaces, SubWallet first transformed access to Polkadot with its easy-to-use wallet. Now, through its Telegram mini app-as-a-service, Koni Stack is helping developers create seamless mini apps with low code thus enabling Telegram's billions of users to seamlessly interact with dApps and blockchain-based experiences.

Mythical Games, known for its innovative approach to gaming and Web3, has already made a significant impact with NFL Rivals with FIFA Rivals and Play Pudgy scheduled to launch in 2025 . With Football Rivals, Mythical Games plans to further expand the reach of blockchain gaming by tapping into Telegram's vast user base, which has close to 1 billion active users worldwide. The game provides an easy entry point into the world of blockchain for users with no prior Web3 experience.

As Football Rivals takes off, it has the potential to drive increased on-chain activity on Polkadot, onboarding billions of users to decentralized platforms. The game's integration with Telegram, combined with Polkadot's scalability and interoperability, positions it as a powerful tool for introducing the next generation of users to blockchain technology.

About Koni Stack

Koni Stack is an all-in-one platform that accelerates the development and deployment of next-gen Web3 dApps. It enables developers to build intent-based dApps for the masses with zero fragmentation, using two key modules: dApp-as-a-service and mini app-as-a-service. The dApp-as-a-service module allows for seamless, unified dApps that can access users and liquidity across multiple networks with one-time deployment, while the mini app-as-a-service module lets you quickly create and deploy Telegram mini apps by simply plugging in ready-to-use modules.

About Mythical Games

Mythical Games is a next-generation gaming technology company focused on creating decentralized games that empower players with true digital ownership. Mythical Games has been at the forefront of bringing Web3 innovations to gaming, with millions of active players and a reputation for creating immersive, blockchain-enabled gaming experiences. With titles like NFL Rivals and upcoming FIFA Rivals and Pudgy Party, Mythical Games is shaping the future of gaming and digital economies.