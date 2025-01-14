Key Trends And Innovations Set To Transform Telecom Industry In 2025

(MENAFN- Mid-East Info) By Ian Hood, Telecommunications chief officer, Red Hat.











The pace of change continues to accelerate and the ecosystem surrounding our thrives on tackling innovation through open collaboration. With ongoing operational and economic challenges to stay competitive, service providers are taking a measured and deliberate path forward, with a focus on business benefits, while constantly adapting to ongoing changes. Many service providers are also tackling the transformation of their customer and business processes to evolve from telcos to digital tech companies. In the coming year, service providers will continue to focus on a number of key themes, as follows.

Driving expansion and commercial success of 5G:





Next generation 5G continues being deployed globally, with greater focus on identifying successful business models as well as coverage expansion. While competition to lead the industry remains fiercer than ever, commercial success has been somewhat slower than expected. To fully unlock the potential of 5G, we will see a renewed focus on fresh operational methodologies, innovative business opportunities, and new partnerships.

Using AI to improve business and resource efficiency:

AI has already made significant strides over the past few years, and in 2025, this momentum will continue with tremendous speed and have more impact on how we live, especially in telecommunications. AI is well suited to the distributed nature of telco networks, enabling automation of lifecycle management, providing insights across every segment of technology, every device and service. AI is poised to accelerate the offering of innovative new experiences, while improving business and resource efficiency. While some companies may achieve substantial annual gains enabled by AI, leaders should identify a realistic goal for increasing productivity and operational efficiency through AI and implement it across their business accordingly.

Service providers have the opportunity to control their destiny. If they are truly willing to disrupt themselves, break away in their market, and embrace AI, they will survive this transition. Now is the time to focus on disruption and speed.

Harnessing observability to enable autonomous infrastructure:

Observability enables a data-driven approach to automating the infrastructure across hardware, software, and cloud deployments. Data is the new differentiator to the value of service provider futures. Combining predictive analytics, generative AI (gen AI), and open APIs enables service providers to talk to their data to provide insights and operational recommendations with closed-loop automation.

Over the past years, service providers have been applying AI to their core mobile and wireline networks, and will look at ways to deploy AI in RAN to dynamically manage frequencies, sectors and base stations, improving efficiency, power consumption, and performance metrics. Similarly, gen AI and AIOps are enabling predictive maintenance, root-cause analysis and smarter decision-making with guardrails for privacy and compliance.

Laying the foundations for 6G:

Service providers are taking a more pragmatic approach to the next generation of mobile architecture (6G) with a focus on improving business outcomes. Defining 6G involves more than just infrastructure - it requires the participation of a broader ecosystem of industry players, demanding structural and cultural shifts across the value chain. This collaborative approach will be key to driving innovation and ensuring the technology meets the demands of the future.



What key aspects of 6G differentiate from 5G's capabilities

Distributed architectures with AI driven autonomous infrastructure

Fostering new collaboration behaviors to accelerate transformation

Open APIs to streamline multi-system interactions and offer new services

Horizontal platforms to mitigate risk and improve operational consistency

Evolution of network slicing with AI inference to enable intelligent connectivity

Holistic sustainability as a core driver of next-gen networks

Integrating all photonic and non-terrestrial network (NTN) technologies

Exploring new use cases:



Immersive AR/VR/XR experiences



Precision positioning



Advanced autonomous vehicle (V2X)



Integrated sensing – situational awareness Energy efficient IoT integration

The growing telco industry ecosystem will focus over the next year on the following:

Open source will play a pivotal role in addressing innovation, flexibility, unpredictability, and independence in this rapidly evolving space. The road to 6G will focus on harnessing AI and automation to unlock new data-driven services and meet ambitious sustainability goals. In our increasingly disruptive world, the journey will require pragmatic, deliberate, and constant evolution to differentiate and stand out from the crowd, while ensuring business value is delivered across industries and geographies.